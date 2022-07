Ignoring negative feelings when they come to the surface is something many people do. Maybe you were hurt by something a friend said but chose not to say anything to them, or you were having a bad day but put on a happy face to the rest of the world when you left the house. If you can relate to either of these scenarios, you aren't alone, but is holding our emotions inside healthy for us? To come to that conclusion, it might be helpful to first investigate the purpose of emotions.

HEALTH ・ 27 MINUTES AGO