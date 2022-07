WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One Allen Brook School student is Vermont’s winner of the “Doodle for Google” student contest. Kyle Adams is a first grader at Allen Brook School in Williston. As part of the nationwide “Doodle for Google” program, Kyle and his classmates were instructed to design their own version of the Google logo with the prompt “I care for myself by...” Kyle’s mom said his drawing “Mind Over Monsters” represents a man meditating with monsters in his muscles. She says his concept was to show that meditation helps us overcome the many mental monsters we might be feeling. Now, Kyle’s drawing will head to the national stage to be judged, something his mom said she is very proud of.

WILLISTON, VT ・ 12 HOURS AGO