Tri-City Herald death notices July 7, 2022

Jerry A. White

Jerry Arnold White, 86, of Richland, died July 1 in Spokane.

He was born in Winiferde, W.V., and has lived in the Tri-Cities for 11 years.

The army veteran was a retired combat engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Kasey P. Russell

Kasey Patrick Russell, 54, of Pasco, died July 3 in Pasco.

He was born in Richland, and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a retired truck driver for Russell Trucking.

Life Tributes Cremation Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Charles T. Meyer

Charles T. Meyer, 77, of Sunnyside, died July 6 in Kennewick.

He was born in Sumter, S.C., and was a longtime lower valley resident.

He was a retired leadman in a shipyard.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy J. Thompson

Dorothy Jean Thompson, 87, of Kennewick, died July 5 in Kennewick.

She was born in Walla Walla, and has lived in the Tri-Cities for 7 years.

She was a retired bookkeeper.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra L. Culverwell

Sandra Leona Culverwell, 61, of Mattawa, died July 2 in Mattawa.

She was born in Richland, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 10 years.

She was a retired nuclear physicist operator at Hanford.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

George W. Clark III

George William Clark III, 77, of Pasco, died July 3 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Yuma, Ariz., and has lived in the Tri-Cities for 52 years.

He was a retired construction crew chief.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Bernice M. Gore

Bernice May Gore, 79, of Kennewick, died July 3 in Kennewick.

She was born in DeKalb, Ill., and has lived in the Tri-Cities are for 47 years.

She was a retired retail clerk for Fred Meyer in Richland.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gloria T. Anderson

Gloria T. Anderson, 89, of West Richland, died July 4 in West Richland.

She was born in born in New Bedford, Miss., and was a longtime Tri-Cities resident.

She was a retired secretary for the City of Pasco.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

David H. Bayne

David Henry Bayne, 82, of Prosser, died July 1 at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Sunnyside.

He was born in Pendleton, Ore., and lived in Prosser for over 50 years.

He owned and operated a wheat ranch with his family until retiring.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge or arrangements.

Ventura Nunez

Ventura Nunez, 92, of Bothell died June 24 in Bothell.

She was born in Rancho Santa Elena, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and lived in Prosser for 58 years.

She was a retired worker for the Washington State Migrant Council.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.