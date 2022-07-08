ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

You can (once again) get gas for less than $6 per gallon at these SLO County stations

By Kaytlyn Leslie
The Tribune
The Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41szF6_0gYphuRt00

After weeks of virtually all stations in the county charging more than $6 for a gallon of gas, cheaper gas is making a comeback.

On Thursday, six stations were charging less than $6 for a gallon of regular gas in San Luis Obispo County, according to GasBuddy.com.

Though it wasn’t significantly less than $6 — all but one of the least expensive stations were charging $5.99 — it’s still a welcome sign to see that “5” return to the front of the dial. (Meanwhile, local gas prices seem to be on their way down. Check out our story here for more information. )

Before you fill up this weekend, see if you are anywhere near these six local stations, and you could save yourself some money:

  • San Paseo Truck Stop; 81 Wellsona Road, Paso Robles: $5.89

  • VP Racing Fuels; 1441 Spring St., Paso Robles: $5.99

  • Spirit; 1637 Spring St., Paso Robles: $5.99

  • One Stop Food; 703 Spring St., Paso Robles: $5.99

  • Gill’s Liquor; 1490 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande: $5.99

  • 7-Eleven; 8000 El Camino Real, Atascadero: $5.99

Comments / 3

