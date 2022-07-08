You can (once again) get gas for less than $6 per gallon at these SLO County stations

After weeks of virtually all stations in the county charging more than $6 for a gallon of gas, cheaper gas is making a comeback.

On Thursday, six stations were charging less than $6 for a gallon of regular gas in San Luis Obispo County, according to GasBuddy.com.

Though it wasn’t significantly less than $6 — all but one of the least expensive stations were charging $5.99 — it’s still a welcome sign to see that “5” return to the front of the dial. (Meanwhile, local gas prices seem to be on their way down. Check out our story here for more information. )

Before you fill up this weekend, see if you are anywhere near these six local stations, and you could save yourself some money: