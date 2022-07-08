ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Construction to begin on 2 heavily-traveled Chicopee roads

By Jeanette DeForge
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHICOPEE — Road resurfacing projects are scheduled to begin on Monday on two heavily traveled city roads. The work will be done on Granby Road and Buckley Boulevard. Motorists are recommended to find alternative routes when possible and expect delays during the duration of the projects, said Michael Pise, chief of...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Street Improvement Project Schedule

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Please be advised of the following work that will take place July 11-15, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Monday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 12: milling on Bushey Road, Alfred Drive, Pembroke Avenue, and Longview Terrace. Wednesday, July 13...
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Chicopee, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Chicopee, MA
Chicopee, MA
Traffic
westernmassnews.com

Officials warning residents to stay away from Westfield River for 48 hours after sewage spill

Concerns continue over living conditions at Springfield Gardens Apartments. Economics professor breaks down proposed Massachusetts inflation relief checks. Economics professor breaks down proposed Massachusetts inflation relief checks. Homework House in Holyoke begins summer session. Updated: 11 hours ago. Some students in Holyoke are beginning a new summer school session. Demolition...
HOLYOKE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Urban Construction#Sunderland
WWLP

Traffic restrictions in place for Enfield 4th of July Celebration

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Friday is the beginning of Enfield’s Fourth of July celebration, and to help the flow of traffic during the event, Enfield Police are informing the public of traffic restrictions that will be put in place. From Wednesday through Monday, the following roadways will be...
ENFIELD, CT
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Beach Party Returns After 2-Year Absence

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Eagle Street Beach Party is returning after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, July 16, weather permitting with the rain date scheduled for Saturday, July 23. The annual beach party has endured many trials and tribulations over the years but has become a local favorite...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local journalist's 95th Birthday honored by Springfield community

This week, we're getting answers with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno on economic development in the city, the city’s new police commission, city schools, and more. Chester faces state of emergency with water main break, residents supplied with needed water. Updated: 21 hours ago. Chester faces state of emergency with...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WNAW

What Does an E8 Code Mean on a Window Air Conditioning Unit?

One thing visitors and residents of the Berkshires love is the beautiful summer weather that our county has to offer. However, as is the classic case with Berkshire County, it can beautiful one minute and then be pouring rain the next minute. Plus, you never know what it's going to be like heat-wise. I remember a couple of summers back, one of my window air conditioning units kicked the bucket. Berkshire County had some consistent hot days in a three or four-day period and I was scrambling to buy a unit. I looked in stores throughout Pittsfield, North Adams, Lee, Adams, and Great Barrington. After a little waiting and sweating, I was finally able to track one down at a store in Pittsfield. I figured, heck, I'll buy a replacement and a backup seeing that there seemed to be a scarcity factor at that time.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police: Crews respond to paraglider crash on Mount Tom Friday evening

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Holyoke Fire Department responded to a paraglider crash on Mount Tom Friday night around 6:30. Fire officials told Western Mass News that crews went up the mountain to stabilize the man who crashed, before transporting him to a local hospital. According to officials, the man was...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

People in Business: July 11, 2022

The Dowd Agencies announced the promotion of Jack Dowd from account executive to vice president of personal lines. Dowd has been with the agency since 2016 and represents the fifth generation to join the more than 120-year-old family business. Dowd graduated from St. Michael’s College with a bachelor’s degree in...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

State announces $400K in farm improvement grants

BOSTON — The state Department of Agricultural Resources has awarded $400,000 to several farms through its Agricultural Preservation Restriction Program to improve farm operations. The grant recipients include Foxcroft Farm, Amherst, for hay/equipment storage building, $40,000; Long Plain Farm, Whately, for produce storage/packing building, $40,000; Mountain View Farms, Easthampton,...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
77K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy