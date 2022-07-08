ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family-owned ice creamery to expand, opening 3rd N.J. spot

By Christopher Burch
 3 days ago
Stack Creamery, a family-owned ice cream shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The Westwood-based ice creamery is expanding to Morris County, the company told NJ Advance Media. Stack Creamery is opening its third location at 48 Washington St. in Morristown. The new shop will replace former coin dealer Postmark....

