Kurrasch, William “Bill”

SPRINGTOWN, TX: Terence Allan Weston passed away peacefully at his home on July 4, 2022 at age 83. Terry was born on April 21, 1939 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of Charles H. and Evy-Beth Povilaitis Weston. His family moved to a 77-acre farm in Marion, NY named Westonbrook Farms in 1948, where prize-winning Hereford cattle were raised by Terry and his brothers. The Westonbrook purebred Herefords were recognized for 5 consecutive years by Cornell University with special awards. It was during his early farm days that Terry developed his lifelong love for livestock of all types, and especially horses when he became the proud owner of his first horse, a palomino named Scorpy. He enjoyed his youth membership in the “Country Kids 4-H Club”, and Future Farmers of America (FFA) in high school.

