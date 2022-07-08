ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

No break from the heat; Red Flag Warnings issued

By Dani Ruberti
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will feel no break from the heat wave as it's here to stay for a...

www.fox13now.com

ABC4

Higher heat with high fire danger

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Weekend, Utah! Triple digit heat is back and that means this weekend above average heat will continue to increase! High pressure is firmly in control of our weather which will result in daytime highs running about 10-15 degrees above average. In Salt Lake City, the record high is 102 on […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Utah wildfires continue adding acreage; containment up for Halfway Hill Fire

UTAH, July 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Continued hot temperatures and dry air on Sunday has hampered efforts to contain Utah wildfires. Halfway Hill Fire now stands at 7,958 acres, up from 6,600 on Saturday. “The Virginia Hills subdivision is still under evacuation. Fire managers are working with the...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Record breaking heat potential for your weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – High heat is back in the Beehive State and we are looking at the potential of record-breaking heat Saturday, July 9th. A new heat advisory is posted for our most populated counties in northern Utah including Salt Lake County, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Northern Wasatch Front, and Utah Valley. The […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Utah State
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

High pressure cooking along the Wasatch Front

With high pressure in place and a stronger southwest flow, temperatures will be near record-breaking throughout the state. Heat advisories are in effect for the Wasatch Front and Tooele Valley. A weak cool front will move in for Sunday bringing a slight drop in temperatures for Northern Utah. However, triple...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
#Heat Wave#Red Flag Warnings#The Wasatch Front
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah West Desert, Color Country West Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 03:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah West Desert; Color Country West Desert; Salt Lake Desert RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 478, 492, AND 495 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 478 Salt Lake Desert, Fire Weather Zone 492 Central Utah West Desert and Fire Weather Zone 495 Color Country West Desert. * WINDS...South to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Some of Utah's best swimming holes for a refreshing summer dip

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. With hot summer days here, it's time to start scoping out the best places to take a refreshing swim with your friends or family. And just because Utah license plates don't boast of "the greatest swimming on earth," that doesn't mean you won't find plenty of great outdoor places to cool off in the summer heat!
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

How many consecutive days will Salt Lake City see triple-digit heat?

SALT LAKE CITY — Talk about a heat wave. Temperatures at the National Weather Service's station at Salt Lake City International Airport neared 100 degrees yet again on Thursday. KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said you might as well get used to it because Utah's capital is expected to flirt with triple-digit temperatures the next little bit, based on current weather models.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Two new fires start up in Utah on Saturday

Update: July 9, 2022 8:15 p.m. Officials in Stockton have ordered that no outside watering take place as a result of damage done to the town’s watering system from the Jacon City Fire. This order is in place until further notice. As conditions improve, the water department will update...
STOCKTON, UT
kiowacountypress.net

Tug of war over water conservation in Utah

(The Center Square) - A tug-of-war between conservationists and developers over water continues in the state as the Great Salt Lake continues to drop to record low levels. Utah's drought has persisted for two decades and the state continues to attract new residents. Activists worry the state's water resources can't...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Tips to tackle 100-degree heat

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — With temperatures set to reach 102 degrees Friday and a hot weekend ahead, there are a few things you can do to keep yourself and your pets safe in the heat. According to the Centers for Disease Control, those at highest risk for heat...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Gov. Cox responds to national attention on Utah drought

SALT LAKE CITY — With recent national attention turned to the Utah drought, Gov. Spencer Cox responded to criticism on Wednesday by pointing out what steps the state has taken to manage the drought. National attention on the Utah drought. Comedian John Oliver had a recent segment on his...
UTAH STATE

