ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

I’m worried for my daughters’ future in Texas once it bans abortion. But we’ll stay and fight

By Helen DeMore-Callejas
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RvAL1_0gYpgV2h00

For years, I have known that Roe vs. Wade stood on fragile ground. When a Texas law known as the Heartbeat Act took effect in September 2021, restricting abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, my fears were confirmed.

My husband and I began conversations about moving our young family to a more progressive state. Would it be safe to raise our two daughters in Texas, where their rights as human beings are on the line? When the decision in the Dobbs abortion case was leaked , we talked about our plans for the future again. And then — it actually happened. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The decision will soon result in a near-total ban on abortion in Texas , with no exceptions for incest or rape.

Our conversations became darker and sadder. We want a third baby, but I am inching closer to age 40, and that means more risks. If I miscarry and need a D&C to remove fetal tissue, could I get it? If I have a tubal pregnancy, could I receive timely lifesaving treatment?

Our girls won’t always be toddlers. If something terrible were to happen to one of them and she were raped and impregnated, would she have to go through with that pregnancy? Even if she was still a child herself?

Every parent hope that their children will have better lives and greater opportunities than what they have known themselves. That’s why it’s so heartbreaking to see the world seemingly moving backwards instead of forward. With my daughters waking up every morning to a world with fewer rights and more barriers, it’s easy to feel hopeless.

But I remember that, unlike so many Texans, my family has resources. We have the means to cross state lines and get the healthcare that we need. We will always have access to safe abortions one way or another.

The people who will suffer the most are those who are the most marginalized. The people who can’t relocate. The people who are imprisoned in abusive relationships. Teens and children, economically disadvantaged people, the oppressed.

People will never stop needing abortions. They will never stop needing life-saving healthcare. Moving away will not change that — except to abandon the cause. Our family needs to stay put and dream better.

In my dream, the majority of Texans who oppose the overturning of Roe v Wade come together and rebel against the minority who are making deadly decisions on our behalf. We break through the gerrymandered barriers that keep us silenced. The voices of those who have been historically excluded are finally ringing loud and clear and equality is on the way.

So, for now, we stay and fight.

Our first and easiest job is to vote. We are enraged and want change now, but the truth is that the big fixes that we want won’t happen overnight. So, we will be dogged. We plan to vote, to inform ourselves about our local candidates as well as state and national ones, and to get involved in politics in our own community.

But we can also help people in need right now by donating to local abortion charities like the Texas Equal Acces Fund that will continue to help people access abortion, even if that means paying for plane tickets or gas for their cars. We will talk openly about abortion and share information in our community and with loved ones about how to access abortion care.

We will be bold and unapologetic because we know that people’s lives are at stake. And our girls — seventh-generation Texans — will grow up knowing that all people deserve autonomy and privacy concerning their own bodies, without government curtailing this basic human right.

Helen DeMore-Callejas is a writer living in Fort Worth.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Nshs_0gYpgV2h00
Helen DeMore-Callejas is a writer living in Fort Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Society
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Abortion In Texas#Dobbs#The Supreme Court#Worl
102.5 KISS FM

You Don’t Need a Marriage License in Texas to Be Married: Here’s How

Did you know that you and your significant other could be considered legally married in Texas without a marriage license?. Texas, along with several other states, recognizes common law marriage. This means that you don’t need to have a big wedding or a marriage license in order to be considered married in the Lone Star State. You and your partner could technically be married right now as long as you meet three specific criteria.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Veracity Report

New Texas U / YouGov Poll Shows Beto Taking a Backseat to Abbott in Lone Star Governor’s Race

Once thought to have a good shot to unseat incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott, this latest poll shows O’Rourke’s hopes dwindling. Ever since the Texas primary season concluded and this race began to heat up in earnest, there has been no shortage of temperature testing polls taken. Each of those polls has shown Governor Greg Abbott enjoying a comfortable lead over O’Rourke, though each of those polls produced drastically different margins depending on the source and sample size.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

The 9 major donors backing Beto for Texas Gov

With four months to go until the election for Texas Gov, recent polls show that Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke has a long way to go to catch current Texas Gov Greg Abbott. One of the challenges facing Beto is the funds that Abbott has raised. The latest figures show that Abbott has raised over $45 million in campaign funds, dwarfing the amount raised by Beto, which is $13.2 million.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Which Texas city made Uber’s most expensive rides list?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austin soars in popularity, so, too are its Uber ride prices. Texas’ capital city ranked seventh in NetCredit’s list of most expensive U.S. cities for Uber costs with an average cost in Austin of $23.92. NetCredit based its findings on 6.2-mile trips using Uber’s calculator, analyzing every world capital along with both the U.S. and U.K.’s 30 biggest cities. NetCredit also analyzed rides based on times for service, including rush hour, workdays and weekends.
AUSTIN, TX
freightwaves.com

Texas man sentenced for selling $215K worth of fraudulent CDLs

A Texas man who issued fraudulent commercial driver’s licenses netting $215,000 while he worked for the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been sentenced to two years in prison, according to a news release. Alonzo Blackman, 68, of San Antonio, was sentenced Wednesday on one count of conspiracy...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
6K+
Followers
515
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy