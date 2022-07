Polk County Parks and Recreation will be holding the grand opening of the Stearns Park Gaga Pit on Saturday, July 16. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Gaga is a fast-moving and high-energy variant of dodgeball that has gained popularity in recent years. It is played in a large fenced-in area, usually an octagon or hexagon, called a gaga pit. Players dodge, run, and jump while hitting the ball at each other with their hands, and are eliminated if the ball strikes them on or below the knee.

POLK COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO