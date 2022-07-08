ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Pentagon looks to recoup money from Flynn for unsanctioned foreign payments: report

By Chloe Folmar
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
The Department of Defense is seeking to recoup thousands of dollars from former national security advisor Michael Flynn after determining that the retired general failed to disclose foreign payments.

Flynn, who served for three weeks under then-President Trump, received hundreds of thousands of dollars from Turkish and Russian entities in 2015 without approval from the U.S. government, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post.

The U.S. Army told Flynn in May that it is seeking a sum of $38,557.06 after finding that the former general received the same amount from the Russian government for attending a dinner in celebration of Russian news agency RT.

This finding, among others, was released in a January memo to the Army that dealt with the results of an investigation of Flynn.

Flynn did not “obtain the approvals of the Secretary of the Army and the Secretary of State,” resulting in “a violation of the Emoluments Clause,” according to army lawyer Craig R. Schmauder.

The Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution requires that former members of the U.S. military must receive approval from the government before they are able to receive money from governments of other countries.

“When there is a finding that a military retiree has violated the Emoluments Clause, the United States Government may pursue a debt collection,” Schmauder wrote in a letter seeking the $38,557.06 sum from Flynn.

Comments / 15

Joe R
2d ago

Military needs to reinstate him to active service from retirement and court marshall him for TREASON against THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Reply
7
blueonblue
2d ago

Does. The government know how badly to look pursuing Flynn it’s just another nail in the Democrats coffin of mini nails that is have occurred over the past year you’re driving the remaining Democrats to re-register as Republicans not a good move US government

Reply
3
Karen LaLonde Relay
3d ago

Think bidones need to cough up all their illegal monies

Reply
10
