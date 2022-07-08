ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Here are the 10 states losing the most jobs since the pandemic

By Alejandra O'Connell-Domenech | July 8, 2022
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v2Pyx_0gYpg5QI00

Story at a glance

  • A preliminary analysis from the Brookings Institution shows that New York has lost the greatest number of non-farm jobs since the pandemic began.
  • The analysis used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and tracked all 50 states throughout the pandemic.
  • Pennsylvania and Michigan came in second and third for most jobs lost.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how and where Americans live with many choosing to move states to be closer to family, cheaper rent or better job prospects.

Migration to states like Texas, Florida, Arizona and North Carolina has boomed since March of 2020, according to U.S. Census data.

That shift in how the country’s population is spread out has taken an economic toll with some states still struggling to fully recover all the jobs lost during the pandemic.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Many of the states that have suffered the greatest number of job losses since the virus reached American soil are blue states, or those where the majority tends to vote Democrat, with New York leading the way.

New York has lost 296,700 non-farm jobs since March of 2020, according to preliminary analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data from the Brookings Institution.

New York also ranked lower on Moody’s Analytics “back-to-normal” index scoring an 86.9 out of 100, the only other place that ranked lower was Washington D.C. which scored 83.

Moody’s has tracked the nation’s economic recovery since 2020 and crafted the index based on 13 metrics like employment levels, value of goods and services produced and retail sales.

Second place for most job losses since the pandemic goes to Pennsylvania, which is often seen as a red state but flipped blue during the 2020 presidential election.

The state has lost 118,300 non-farm jobs since the start of the pandemic, according to the Brookings Institution, just 13,500 more than third place holder, Michigan.

Here are the 10 states that have lost the most non-farm jobs since the pandemic began, according to Brookings:

  1. New York: -296,700 jobs
  1. Pennsylvania: -118,300 jobs
  1. Michigan: -104,900 jobs
  1. Ohio: -83,200 jobs
  1. Illinois: -73,300 jobs
  1. Minnesota: -61,400 jobs
  1. Louisiana: -59,700 jobs
  1. Hawaii: -52,200 jobs
  1. Wisconsin: -45,700 jobs
  1. Maryland: -37,200 jobs

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

LIZZO REMOVES ‘HARMFUL WORD’ FROM SONG: ‘I NEVER WANT TO PROMOTE DEROGATORY LANGUAGE’

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Four states giving out checks worth up to $2,000 within weeks – do you qualify?

THOUSANDS of taxpayers are set to get up to $2,000 in a few states in the next several weeks. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s recently suggested sending $2,000 stimulus checks to some state residents because the Keystone State has $2.2 billion left in stimulus funds to spend and $4.9 billion in surplus tax revenue, GOBankingRates reports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Is the Worst State for Renters

Home prices have risen sharply in the last two years. At the same time, rent prices have soared. People who cannot afford down payments often rent instead. Others do not want to be tied to home for years, so renting makes it easier for them to relocate Home prices have risen sharply for two specific […]
HOUSE RENT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The death toll from COVID-19 continues to climb, with about 3,500 deaths in the past two weeks alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some states are deadlier than others, however. Based on COVID-19-related deaths per capita, the deadliest state for COVID-19 right now is North Carolina. Daily deaths from COVID-19 have […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Hawaii State
CNET

Where is Pot Legal? Marijuana Laws in Every State

Legalizing marijuana is good for the economy. That's the takeaway from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration's report in May that showed the state has taken in $294 million in cannabis tax revenue in the first quarter of 2022. Since recreational use was legalized in 2018, California has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue States#The Brookings Institution#Americans#U S Census#Democrat#Moody S Analytics
CNET

Stimulus Checks: See If You're Eligible for a State Tax Rebate and When the Money Will Go Out

With prices increasing due to inflation and growing concern about the economy going into a possible recession, more than a dozen states are looking to send money to taxpayers in the form of tax refunds and relief checks as a way to ease the strain on their wallets. To help residents, some states are also looking at statewide child tax credits and a gas tax holiday to bring gas prices down at the pump. This follows the federal government issuing three rounds of stimulus checks during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Hill

The Hill

628K+
Followers
74K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy