North Charleston, SC

NCPD: Man found hiding under dog food bags during burglary

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a burglary suspect was found hiding under a pile of dog food bags at a business in North Charleston early Thursday morning.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a commercial burglar alarm at the Family Dollar off Rivers Avenue.

At the scene, police saw the front door was open and spotted a man inside the store attempting to leave.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Terrance Anthony Haley, was found hiding under a pile of dog food bags and was taken into custody without incident.

Police said Haley attempted to steal ten cartons of cigarettes from the store.

Meanwhile, while officers were working on that burglary, they received a call about vandalism at a McDonalds on Rivers Avenue. The officers were able to link Haley to a burglary that occurred there.

Investigators say Haley allegedly stole change from the Ronald McDonald charity.

He has been charged with two counts of second-degree burglary.

The North Charleston Police Department recognized the officers involved in that case, Officer Klukow, Pfc. Monaghan and Ptl. Taylor, for their “outstanding work,” the department said.

