NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Motorcyclists came out to memorialize one community member on Saturday. For the first ever the Tom Spencer Memorial Ride began. The crowd started at the Negaunee Ice Arena and ended at Mama Cow’s in Chatham. Local businesses like “Yooper Shirts” helped create shirts for the event for people to buy. Tom’s son, Shane Spencer thanks the community for all of the support for this event.

NEGAUNEE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO