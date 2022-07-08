ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Consumers Energy Community Royale Parade rolls through Traverse City

By Nicole Long
UpNorthLive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A brand-new parade took place at the 2022 National Cherry Festival Thursday evening. The Consumers Energy Community Royale Parade combined the...

upnorthlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

Hundreds gather for 19th annual Boyne Thunder

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Boyne Thunder returns for its 19th year in Boyne City, with the poker run taking center stage on Saturday. This is just one of two major events planned in Boyne City. After 19 years of holding these events, staff have a good idea of...
BOYNE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Traverse City, MI
Lifestyle
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Traverse City, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
northernexpress.com

Smoke on the Water in Manistee

Salt City Rock and Blues—a nonprofit organization known for community concerts—and Authentic 231 are bringing a new vibe to Manistee on July 16. The first-ever Smoke on the Water marijuana festival will be held at Douglas Park at First Street Beach beginning at 4pm and running until midnight. The first-of-its-kind event is intended to celebrate the Michigan cannabis industry with vendors on-site. Consumption of cannabis is allowed at the event in a fenced off area, but note that you can’t bring your own from home! Food, drinks, and live music will also be available throughout the night. The main stage is slated to include bands like Perfect Strangers (a Deep Purple cover band), Sufferin’ Suckatash, The Downtowners, and more. Attendees must purchase tickets ($20 in advance; $30 at the door) and be 21+ to attend. Proceeds from the event go toward building a state-of-the-art community amphitheater in Manistee. Learn more at saltcityrb.com.
MANISTEE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

National Cherry Festival expresses gratitude for local farmers

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Cherries, of course, are at the forefront of Traverse City’s very own National Cherry Festival. But those cherries wouldn't be here without the hard work of local farmers. On Thursday, Michigan Department of Agriculture Director Gary McDowell reminded the community of the powerhouse...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Sand Sculpture Fun at Sunset Beach Park

“To see all the kids out and having fun out on the water, this is what Traverse City’s all about.”. Jeff Needham, President of The National Cherry Festival says, “It’s a great opportunity for kids ages 3-12 to come down and put together a sand castle and spend time with family.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

One of the ‘most storied and decorated cheesemakers in the country’ is right here in Michigan

SUTTONS BAY, MI - Since 1995, Leelanau Cheese Company has been carefully crafting award-winning artisan cheese at a small facility in Northern Michigan. The traditional European Alpine chees, Raclette, is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith who took over operations in 2021. The cheese is traditionally served melted over potatoes, bread or vegetables.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Wpbn#Consumer S Energy#Waters Edge Gymnastics#Dte
Huron Daily Tribune

Missing Manistee woman contacts family, is safe

MANISTEE — A search for a missing Manistee woman has ended after the woman contacted her family and informed them she was safe, according to the city of Manistee's Facebook page. Billie Jo Bruneau, 24, had been missing since June 20, according to a flyer on the Missing in...
MANISTEE, MI
UPMATTERS

Native woman recalls her time at Holy Childhood Indian Boarding School

GARNET, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan has a rich presence and history of indigenous tribes and their cultures. However, much of that history is full of pain and trauma, this includes the past of residential Indian boarding schools. The U.S. government established Indian boarding schools in the late 19th century....
WATERSMEET, MI
traverseticker.com

Proposed Downtown Marriott Raises Questions About Contamination, Height

A proposed new Marriott hotel in downtown Traverse City’s Warehouse District is raising questions about providing more height flexibility in zoning rules to deal with widespread soil contamination and high water levels in the district. City planning commissioners voted 4-3 Wednesday to recommend changing the city’s zoning rules to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
The Ann Arbor News

Tim Allen’s yacht spills diesel into up north Michigan marina

NORTHPORT, MI – A diesel spill from a Michigan celebrity’s yacht closed an up north marina and adjacent beach during the recent holiday weekend. Authorities confirmed between 30 and 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the water in Northport’s marina because of a faulty fuel filter seal on a yacht owned by Tim Allen. The famous Michigander is known for voicing the Buzz Lightyear character in the Disney-Pixar Toy Story film franchise and lending his celebrity voice to the Pure Michigan advertising campaign.
NORTHPORT, MI
recordpatriot.com

Cedar man found guilty of accosting a minor in Benzie County

BEULAH – A Cedar man awaits sentencing after being convicted of criminal sexual conduct involving a minor in Benzie County. Phillip Darga, 53, of Cedar, was convicted of one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes in Benzie County's 19th Circuit Court on July 7, according to a press release from the Benzie County Prosecutor's Office.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
Midland Daily News

Amendments to Manistee's zoning ordinance OK's at planning meeting

MANISTEE — Two new amendments to the city of Manistee's zoning ordinance were approved Thursday in a short meeting. No members of the public attended the two public hearings regarding the amendments during the regularly scheduled Manistee Planning Commission meeting. The first amendment regarded language that formally defined a...
MANISTEE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Cedar man arrested for accosting a 9-year-old at a campground

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Cedar has been convicted on a charge related to making sexually explicit statements to a child, According to prosecuting attorney Sara Swanson. Phillip Darga, 53, was convicted of one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes in the 19th Circuit Court...
CEDAR, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man found dead following heavy machinery incident

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead pinned between the boom arm and the cab of an excavator he was using on his property. The sheriff’s office said it happened Thursday afternoon at a property on 9 Mile...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy