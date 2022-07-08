ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans man sentenced for distribution of child sexual abuse material

By special.to
L'Observateur
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that MICHAEL PAUL PERRILLOUX, age 43, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to 144 months imprisonment by United States District Judge Carl J. Barbier after previously pleading guilty to Count Four of a four-count indictment charging him with distribution of...

L'Observateur

New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty as Charged to Gun Crime

NEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that BRANDON SMITH, age 27 of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty, on June 6, 2022, as charged to violating the Federal Gun Control Act. The single count indictment was for possession of a firearm while subject to a domestic violence protective order in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(8) and 924(a)(2).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Former St. John Parish employee pleads guilty to drug charges

On June 28, 2022, Bryant Daigre, Sr. of Garyville pled guilty to Possession with the Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine and Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. The Honorable Vercell Fiffie sentenced Mr. Daigre to six years with the Department of Corrections for the drug offense and five years for the offense involving a firearm. The judge ordered the sentences to run concurrent. A $5,000.00 fine was also ordered.
GARYVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

Governor signs Becnel Survivor Notification Act

BATON ROUGE — Chris Becnel’s life as he knew it ended more than 30 years ago when he was sexually abused by Brian Matherne, a former teacher and coach at Sacred Heart in Norco. Matherne pleaded guilty to numerous felony charges of child molestation in February 2000 and...
NORCO, LA
L'Observateur

U.S. Marshals Operation North Star Results in 164 Arrests and 46 Firearms Seized Across New Orleans Metro Area

New Orleans, LA – Operation North Star, a nation-wide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was conducted in 10 cities (Chicago, Washington D.C., New York City, Memphis, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Houston, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, and Baltimore) over a 30-day period, spanning the month of June. Nationwide there were over 1400 arrests (to include 230 for Homicide), and 160 plus firearms seized. In the New Orleans metro area, there were 164 arrests while closing 180 warrants for violent offenses: 25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation is due to the critical partnerships between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies who participated. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies to be able to work additional hours.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 7/4 to 7/8

During the week of July 4 – July 8, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Anthony...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Louisiana sheriff says she’ll defy state abortion law

(The Center Square) – A Louisiana sheriff is vowing to defy a state law that bans abortion by refusing to jail anyone arrested for violations. Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson issued a statement on Thursday announcing she will refuse to accept any person into custody at the Orleans Justice Center who is arrested for violating the state’s 2006 “trigger law,” which bans abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

3 killed in single vehicle accident in Washington Parish

Franklinton – On Sunday, July 10th, 2022 shortly after 5:00 am, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 16 at the intersection of LA 25 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 29-year-old Juan Munoz from Covington, 32-year-old Ramon Munoz from Covington and 22-year-old Martin Vega from Folsom.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Head-On Crash in Lacombe Leaves Two Dead another Seriously Injured

Lacombe – On Sunday, July 10th, 2022 shortly after 3:00 am, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a fatal two-vehicle head-on crash on US 190 near Dresden Dr. in St. Tammany Parish. The crash has claimed the lives of Lacombe residents, 33-year-old Shaunna Bickham and 58-year-old Bernard Palmer.
LACOMBE, LA
L'Observateur

RPCC announces new scholarship opportunity for local students

RESERVE — River Parishes Community College is announcing a new scholarship opportunity for class of 2022 high school graduates along with a parent or guardian of that graduate to each receive a $1,000 scholarship to attend RPCC this fall through the Rougarou Plus One Scholarship. This is a limited...
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

SJSO hosts punt, pass & kick event

LAPLACE — The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a free punt, pass, & kick event on Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Joe Keller Stadium in Reserve. The event is open to boys and girls ages 6 to 13. Boys and girls will compete separately, in five age classifications.
RESERVE, LA

