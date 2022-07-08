New Orleans man sentenced for distribution of child sexual abuse material

New Orleans, LA – Operation North Star, a nation-wide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was conducted in 10 cities (Chicago, Washington D.C., New York City, Memphis, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Houston, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, and Baltimore) over a 30-day period, spanning the month of June. Nationwide there were over 1400 arrests (to include 230 for Homicide), and 160 plus firearms seized. In the New Orleans metro area, there were 164 arrests while closing 180 warrants for violent offenses: 25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation is due to the critical partnerships between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies who participated. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies to be able to work additional hours.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO