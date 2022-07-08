ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WATCH: police seek tips on suspicious incident

Cover picture for the articleKAUKAUNA — Kaukauna police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person they say is connected to a suspicious incident. Police on Friday released surveillance video of the person walking past a camera. Few...

WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Server witnesses hit-and-run boat crash

Nicholas Werner, a sever at Becket’s restaurant in Oshkosh, tells Action 2 News exclusively that he saw it all unfold right after the crash happened. Lingering rain and thunder will remain possible tonight across NE Wisconsin but the threat of any strong/severe weather appears to be more or less over.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Police ask for public's help identifying suspicious person

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- Kaukauna police are asking for help identifying a man who they have on video walking through backyards on the south side of Kaukauna. Officer Thayen Thao is looking to contact the man regarding an incident he is currently investigating. The man is not involved in any known criminal activity.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘People need to think about their actions’: GB Police find another gun look-a-like, one arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are asking people to think about their actions after another replica gun was found during an incident at a parking ramp. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on July 7 around 11 p.m., officers came across a man in a vehicle at the River Ramp parking ramp. The man was taken into custody for suspected drug possession.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deadly motorcycle crash on I-41 in Marinette County

GROVER, Wis. (WFRV) – One individual died due to a motorcycle crash on I-41 when they lost control of their motorcycle on the highway. According to a release, the incident happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 9. Deputies do believe that alcohol played a factor, and after...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sheboygan man connected to July 4th shooting turns himself in

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The 22-year-old Sheboygan man allegedly responsible for shooting a 40-year-old man on July 4th has been taken into custody several days after the incident. The Sheboygan Police Department announced Saturday that 22-year-old Lemarr Washington Jr. turned himself in. Police had been searching for Washington for...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Lieutenant Retires After 25 Years of Service

After 25 years of wearing the badge, Manitowoc Police Department Training Lieutenant Paul Behrendt is retiring. Paul was hired by the Manitowoc Police Department on September 9, 1996 and he worked 3rd shift patrol from that time until February 28, 2001. During this time Paul began service as a Citizens’ Academy Instructor in 1997 (to present), Tactical Training Assistant from 1999 until 2015, and a Handgun Instructor beginning in 1999 (to present).
MANITOWOC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Motorcyclist dies following crash in Washington Co. | By Lt. Jason Guslick

ORIGINAL POST- On Friday July 8, 2022 at 8:09 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle on US 45 traveling southbound, south of CTH PV. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jackson Police Officers and Jackson Fire & Rescue was dispatched and responded...
WEST BEND, WI
Fox11online.com

7 people injured after hit-and-run boat crash on Fox River in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department says it's still searching for a driver and group of passengers after a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River. The crash happened on the Fox River just before 10 p.m. Saturday between the Oregon St. bridge and Wisconsin St. bridge in Oshkosh.
OSHKOSH, WI
101 WIXX

Fond du Lac Man Charged for Bringing Kids to Drug Deal

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Fond du Lac man is facing child neglect and drug charges after allegedly bringing two kids, ages 4 and 16, with him to a drug deal for two kilos of cocaine. Juan Mendez, 36, was charged Friday with possession with intent to deliver...
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing Sheboygan County 12-year-old sought

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan County sheriff's officials are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy Thursday night, July 7. Police did not share the boy's name, but they said he was reported missing by his parents. Anyone who might know the whereabouts of the boy is asked to please contact the...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 8, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, July 8, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man in custody after hour-long standoff in Manitowoc County

MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old man from Mishicot was taken into custody after a standoff on Wednesday. According to a release, around 2:15 p.m., the Mishicot Police Department was sent to a residence on the 400 Block of East Main Street in the Village of Mishicot for a report of a domestic disturbance.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

Parents Charged with Neglect After Child Dies of Fentanyl Poisoning

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — After an 18-month-old child apparently found illicit drugs while his parents were napping and died of fentanyl poisoning, the parents have been charged with child neglect resulting in death. Tyana Putzlocker, 22, made an initial court appearance Friday, where a $10,000 cash bond was...
GREEN BAY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

UPDATE: Residents near Combined Locks fire asked to voluntarily evacuate

Fire drips down the side of a warehouse Friday at Warehouse Specialists in Combined Locks. Photos by Victor Olson used with permission. UPDATE, 8 a.m. Saturday: It could be several days before the fire at a combined locks warehouse company is fully extinguished, Combined Locks Fire and Rescue Chief Ken Wiedenbauer said Saturday morning.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI

