It’s sunflower season at Raleigh’s Dix Park. Here’s how to see the blooms.

By Korie Dean
 3 days ago

Summer means lots of things in the Triangle — mostly hot weather and humidity — but a crowd favorite, and one that gives a silver lining to those sultry conditions, is the field of sunflowers at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect summer photo op or you just want to take a stroll through the towering blooms, a trip to see the sunflowers is worth adding to your summer bucket list.

To make planning your sunflower adventure a bit easier, we’ve compiled information about the sunflowers’ bloom dates, park hours, parking information and more.

Ready to see this year’s sunflower blooms at Dix Park? Here’s your guide.

When are Raleigh’s Dix Park sunflowers in bloom?

The first sunflowers at Dix Park began to bloom in early July, according to an update from the park . That means some flowers are on display now.

But full bloom is expected by mid-July — so you may want to hold off on your flower-viewing adventure for a couple more weeks in order to get the best experience with the most flowers possible.

Do I need a ticket or reservation to see Dix Park sunflowers?

Visiting the sunflower field at Dix Park is free and open to the public, and does not require any tickets, reservations or registration — unless you are booking a spot on a free accessible vehicle viewing for people with limited mobility.

More information on the accessibility of the sunflower field and how to book tickets for accessible viewings is below.

Sam Vereschzagin and his wife Diana take a selfie in the sunflower field at Dorothea Dix Park Sunday morning, July 10, 2022 at Raleigh, N.C.’s Dorothea Dix Park. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Where are the sunflowers located in Dix Park?

The sunflower field at Dix Park is located off of Hunt Drive , near the historic cemetery and former soccer fields.

A map of the field’s location is available at dixpark.org/sunflowers .

When is Dix Park open to see sunflowers?

The sunflower field at Dix Park is open seven days a week from dawn to dusk.

Note: Some N.C. Department of Health and Human Services employees work on the Dix Park campus during the week, Monday-Friday. Dix Park notes that visitors to the sunflower field should “be respectful of their working environment and avoid all buildings and DHHS parking areas during business hours.”

David Tiberi balances an umbrella as he takes family photos in the sunflower field at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park, Sunday morning, July 10, 2022. A misty rain didn’t keep crowds away from the field, which is reaching it’s peak this week. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Where should I park to see Dix Park sunflowers?

If you’re heading to see the sunflowers at Dix Park by car, your parking options will vary by whether you go during the week or on the weekend.

▪ If you’re visiting the sunflower field during the week , parking is available in the gravel lot off Hunt Drive and in the parking lot near the Magnolia Room off Umstead Drive.

▪ If you’re visiting the sunflower field on the weekend, you can park in any paved lot at Dix Park.

A map of the sunflower field’s location and parking options is available at dixpark.org/sunflowers .

A bee works its way across the bloom of one of the thousands of sunflowers blooming at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park, Sunday, July 10, 2022. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Can I walk or bike to the sunflowers at Dix Park?

If you’d prefer to walk or bike to the sunflowers, you can access the park using the Rocky Branch Greenway.

Learn more about the greenway and its location at raleighnc.gov/places/rocky-branch-greenway .

Are the sunflowers at Dix Park accessible for those with disabilities?

Portions of Dix Park, including the sunflower field and the area surrounding it, have uneven paths and surfaces “and are not fully accessible for all mobility needs.”

However, Dix Park will be offering opportunities for groups and individuals with limited mobility to safely drive the sunflower loop through accessible vehicle viewings .

▪ Tentative dates and times for these viewings are July 22 and July 29 from 9-11 a.m. on both days.

Tickets are required for these accessible viewings.

▪ Tickets are free.

▪ Email events@dixpark.org or call 919-996-3255 to reserve your spot.

You can find more information about accessibility at Dix Park at dixpark.org/accessibility .

Visitors observe blooming sunflowers at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, N.C., on July 20, 2021. The sunflowers will finish blooming this week and stay in bloom for one to two weeks. Angelica Edwards/aedwards@newsobserver.com

Can I take photos of the sunflowers at Dix Park?

Amateur, non-commercial photography of the sunflowers is welcome, but a permit is required for any commercial, professional photography and film in city of Raleigh parks, including Dix Park.

You can apply for an annual permit online at raleighnc.gov/community/filming-and-photography-requests , or contact Kathryn Gebhardt with Raleigh Parks at 919-996-4510 or kathryn.gebhardt@raleighnc.gov .

Note: Drones and other aerial devices are allowed only on the Big Field at Dix Park. They are not allowed in or near the sunflowers.

Dix Park notes that they love to see visitors’ sunflower photos. Share your sunflower snapshots with them at @dixpark on social media and by using #DixParkSunflowers.

Food trucks at Dix Park’s sunflower field

Want to have a picnic near the sunflowers?

During the weekend of July 22-24, food trucks will be on-site at Dix Park. The schedule of trucks is:

▪ Friday, July 22, from 5-9 p.m.: Flattz, Tacos Neza, Lumpy’s Icecream

▪ Saturday, July 23, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Oink N Moo, Buoy Bowls, Waves Shave Ice; from 5-9 p.m.: The Flat Drum, Poblanos, Bruster’s Ice Cream

▪ Sunday, July 24, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Jessica’s Food Truck, Lee’s Kitchen, Sweet Treats

Other things to know about seeing sunflowers at Dix Park

Other rules and information to note when visiting the sunflowers at Dix Park include:

▪ To see the sunflowers up close, you’ll need to walk up and down hills, in grass and on uneven surfaces. Dix Park recommends bringing outdoor essentials like sunscreen, hats, bug spray and close-toed shoes.

▪ You should stay on the paths in the field, and keep children and pets from straying into the sunflowers.

▪ Picking and cutting the sunflowers is prohibited.

▪ Pets must be kept on a leash and you must pick up after them.

▪ Outside alcoholic beverages are not allowed in the park.

▪ Smoking and vaping are not allowed.

▪ Weapons of any kind are prohibited.

▪ Portable restrooms are located near the sunflower field and Magnolia Room on the Dix Park campus.

▪ Indoor restrooms are available in The Chapel on the Dix Park campus during visitor hours. Find the visitor hours, location and more information about The Chapel at dixpark.org/chapel .

More information

Have questions or want more information about this year’s sunflowers at Dix Park?

You can visit dixpark.org/sunflowers online, email the park at info@dixpark.org or call 919-996-3255 for more information.

