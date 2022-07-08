ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Co-op: 4.5 million bushels from wheat harvest

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 wheat harvest is winding down in central Kansas, and Great Bend Co-op Chief Operations Officer Jeff Mauler said five of their elevator locations are still taking wheat. A few recent showers have stretched the harvest a couple more days for parts of...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
Great Bend Post

Activities back on track at Sunflower Diversified Services

After almost two years of changing schedules and curtailing activities, clients and staff at Sunflower Diversified Services are back to a regular routine and enjoying a few new ventures. Covid had brought a number of out-of-the-ordinary challenges to Sunflower, which serves people with developmental disabilities and delays in central Kansas.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Summer Crop Progress

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, July 5 indicated no real change for our area as we continue in moderate drought, although the northeast portion of the county improved to abnormally dry. The rains of Wednesday night aren’t reflected in this data. The six to ten-day outlook (July 12 to 16) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and normal to slightly above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (July 14 to 20) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of above normal temperatures and normal precipitation. As we are entering mid-July and summer is half over, where do we stand for our summer crops?
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Chickens on agenda for planning commission Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Planning Commission will have its discussion of the request from city council member Sara Bagwell on restrictions on chickens as the main item of discussion for its meeting next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chamber at 125 E Avenue B.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Goss: Trend in economy is not good, even if inflation comes down

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Creighton University economist Ernie Goss the news is not good as far as the trend of the overall economy. "We're adding jobs, but unfortunately, productivity is down," Goss said. "When you put those together, the Atlanta Fed came out with their report, their look at the second quarter, which we just finished, they expect that number to come in negative. If that happens to be the case, that would be two consecutive quarters of negative GDP."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Sponsors still needed for Kids Ag Day on Sept. 7

For nearly three decades, area fourth graders have descended upon the Koelsch Family Farm just west of Great Bend for Kids Ag Day. Planning for the 2022 event is underway, and Ag Day Chairman Scott Dewerff is expecting another giant turnout. "We're going on 28 years now and it's been...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Miss Kansas Outstanding Teen is epilepsy training advocate

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Miss Kansas' Outstanding Teen 2022, Niomi Ndirangu, finding her voice while suffering from epilepsy growing up was a challenge. "I was diagnosed when I was five years old," Ndirangu said. "As I started growing up, and going to school and being out in my community and doing all the things, I felt that I didn't have the proper care that I needed. Especially in the classroom setting, I would have times where I would have a seizure in class and my teachers would say, oh, well, why are you not paying attention in class? They would notify my mother about it and she would say, did you know that she had seizures? My teachers said no, absolutely not, we had no idea. That, to me, is a huge problem. If you don't know what type of medical risks or what signs to look for when one of your students is having a seizure, that can be seriously life threatening."
KANSAS STATE
mcpcity.com

Water Park to close on Mondays, effective July 11

McPHERSON — Due to an ongoing shortage of available staff — specifically a lack of lifeguards — the McPherson Water Park until further notice will be closed Mondays. Available staff is working excess hours, creating a high level of fatigue and burnout. This can lead to a decline in safety at the facility, the No. 1 priority at the McPherson Water Park.
MCPHERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

GBRC youth summer theatre production is Friday

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is sponsoring its 27th annual youth summer theatre production, “Happily Ever Before” by Tracy Wells. The performance will be held on Friday, July 8, at 7 p.m. at the Great Bend High School Auditorium. The production is open to the public and admission is free. The doors to the Auditorium open at 6:30 p.m. for the public.
GREAT BEND, KS
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

