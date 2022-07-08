ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday, July 8 morning forecast

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMrWp_0gYpdJnq00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pop-up showers could cool things down a little bit, but other than that things are likely to stay hot in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas. Watch as meteorologist Mike Susko gives the latest forecast on Friday, July 8.

