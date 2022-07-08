Friday, July 8 morning forecast
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pop-up showers could cool things down a little bit, but other than that things are likely to stay hot in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas. Watch as meteorologist Mike Susko gives the latest forecast on Friday, July 8.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 0