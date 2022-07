Montgomery County Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday, July 10, at the intersection of Georgia Ave. and May St. in Wheaton-Glenmont. According to MCPD, at approximately 7:44 p.m., MCP officers responded to the location for the report of a collision involving two vehicles. As a result of the collision, two adult occupants in one of the vehicles sustained life threatening injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO