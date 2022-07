Fort Pierce - Friday July 8, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, we speak with Martin County Supervisor of Elections Vicki Davis. It’s a busy month for election supervisors across the state, The Florida primary is coming up next month and voters need to be sure their registered before the end of this month. Viki will tell us about that and she'll also brief us on some of the changes brought about by the new election law. See what the ballots for the upcoming primary look like on the Martin County Supervisor of Election website here - https://www.martinvotes.gov/.

