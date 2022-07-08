ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Labour's Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner cleared by Durham Police of 'beergate' lockdown-breaching allegations

By Henry Dyer
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19HQUH_0gYpbxjy00
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner and Labour leader Keir Starmer Cameron Smith/Getty Images
  • Durham Police has cleared Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy Angela Rayner of "beergate" allegations.
  • The duo promised to resign if they were fined for joining an indoor gathering during one of England's lockdowns.
  • The police investigation found the gathering was justified as "reasonably necessary for work".

Labour leader Keir Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner will not be fined for attending an indoor gathering dubbed "beergate", meaning the pair do not have to fall on their sword.

In a statement Friday, Durham Constabulary said the event did not contravene coronavirus lockdown regulations as it was judged "reasonably necessary for work".

"Accordingly, Durham Constabulary will not be issuing any fixed penalty notices in respect of the gathering and no further action will be taken," the force added.

An investigation into the event was opened May 6, nearly a year after footage first emerged of Starmer drinking beer with other party members in a break from campaigning for the May 2021 Hartlepool by-election on April 30 2021.

It later emerged that Rayner had also been at the event. Durham Constabulary's statement reveals there were 17 participants in total at the gathering.

On May 9, the pair pledged to resign from their leadership roles in the event they were fined by the constabulary, while also saying throughout the process that no rules had been broken.

A spokesperson for the Labour Party welcomed the news, saying: "Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have always been clear that no rules were broken in Durham. The police have completed their investigation and have agreed saying that there is no case to answer."

Starmer tweeted: "For me, this was always a matter of principle. Honesty and integrity matter. You will always get that from me."

Tories such as Richard Holden, the MP for North West Durham, had campaigned hard for the police to probe the matter.

The decision strengthens Labour's position ahead of another torrid week in UK politics, with the opposition party vowing to call a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson's government next week as the prime minster seeks to hold onto power while the Conservative Party choose his successor.

The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: MPs throw support behind Rishi Sunak’s leadership bid

More than a dozen MPs have declared their support for former chancellor Rishi Sunak to become prime minister after Boris Johnson’s resignation.Former Tory Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden is among the seven MPs who have tweeted their support of Mr Sunak’s leadership bid using the hashtag #ready4rishi.In a statement shared on social media, he said: “Rishi is the best person to lead our country and unquestionably the best person to beat Labour. That’s why I’m backing him to be our next Prime Minister.”Others who tweeted their support were Dr Liam Fox, Mark Harper, Paul Maynard, Sir Bob Neill, Mel Stride,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson 'squatting' in Downing Street, says Labour frontbencher

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth has said Boris Johnson is “squatting” in Downing Street and needs to leave his position “sooner.”The Labour frontbencher added: “If Conservative MPs don’t make arrangements for him to go, we will look at a confidence’s vote in Parliament.”The prime minister could remain in office until October, when a new leader would be elected at the Conservative Party conference. Mr Johnson stepped down amid mass resignation of government ministers including Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
