These are the best cupcakes in Whatcom County, according to results from our reader poll

By Alyse Messmer-Smith
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

We asked readers which Whatcom County bakery made the best cupcakes , and the votes are in.

The poll had five options including local favorites in Whatcom County including Icing on the Cake , Pure Bliss Desserts , Slice of Heaven Bakery & Cafe , Wild Oat Bakery & Cafe and Sweet Bellingham . The poll received 137 votes total.

Winning with 84 votes was Pure Bliss Desserts .

The local bakery restaurant has received a 4.5 star rating from 267 reviews on Yelp, and is praised for its cake, crème brulée and wide range of flavors.

The bakery has more than just cupcakes, as visitors can also indulge in macaroons, brownies, lemon wedges, belgian chocolate tortes, cheesecake and more.

“Our from scratch, small batch dessert shop strives to bring joy to our community through delectable desserts. This means the process to create the most delicious desserts possible is always approached with consistent high standards, high quality ingredients, and a whole lotta love in everything we make,” Andi Vann, owner of Pure Bliss Desserts wrote in an email.

A seasonal rotating menu brings new flavors each month, such as July’s specials that include a white chocolate berry truffle tart, lemon bundt cake, a fresh berry shortcake and orange creamsicle cake.

Pure Bliss Desserts also has wine, cider and beer on tap, as well as a full espresso bar. The bakery also offers happy hour from 5-7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Visitors can enjoy $1 in-house slices of cake and tap beer, wine and cider. Bottles of wine are also 10% off during happy hour.

“Over the past 14 years, the community of Bellingham has showed up to support our work and fulfill our dream. We want our community to thrive in every way possible, and if we can do our part by consistently offering delectable treats on a daily basis to brighten anyone’s day...then we are right where we need to be to help our community flourish,” Vann wrote.

“It’s an absolute honor to have won this competition. We love our community so much and feel so privileged to be able to bake delicious cupcakes that are enjoyed by so many people. Pure Bliss is intended to be a destination...to be savored and enjoyed and to encourage the heart of the community. I love that we can do this and that our community supports us to do so,” Vann wrote.

Pure Bliss Dessert is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and is located in Bellingham at 1424 Cornwall Ave.

In second place was Icing on the Cake with 24 votes.

The bakery’s menu features cupcake flavors such as toasted toffee, balsamic strawberry, chocolate caramel coconut, blackberry lemon, Irish coffee, tiramisu and lemon coconut. Its menu also includes pies, cakes and ice cream cakes.

Icing on the Cake has received a range of reviews on Yelp with a four-star rating from 57 reviews.

Icing on the Cake is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and is located in Bellingham at 201 Grand Ave.

Slice of Heaven Bakery & Cafe came in third place with 19 votes, followed by Sweet Bellingham and Wild Oat Bakery & Cafe.

Whatcom County cupcake poll results

Bellingham Herald

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

