90s and small thunderstorm chance before 100-degree weekend

By Chris Tomer
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a hot Friday in the mid-90s with a 10% chance of thunderstorms, while the monsoons take a break.

The mountains can expect a 10-20% chance of t-storms with highs in the 80s.

Saturday is totally dry with highs around 100. The record is 98 set in 2021. Sunday is mostly dry with highs around 100 again. The record is 102 set in 2016.

Forecast radar Friday at 5 p.m.
A cold front hits on Monday along with some monsoon moisture. The chance for rain and thunderstorms is 40%. High temperatures will drop into the 80s.

Another heat wave is building for late next week and weekend with highs in the upper 90s.

