Denver, CO

The Friends Experience plus 9 things to do this weekend

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tcegu_0gYpaqb600

DENVER ( KDVR ) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered!

Weather-wise , it will be a hot weekend. Meteorologist Chris Tomer is forecasting record heat on Saturday with highs around 100 degrees. Conditions will be similar on Sunday.

Cold case: What happened to Elizabeth Miller 40 years ago?

Here are 10 things to do across Colorado this weekend:

  1. Rocky Mountain Antique Festival – July 9-10
  2. 2022 Breckenridge Summer Beer Festival – July 9
  3. Car Show at Mile High Flea Market – July 9
  4. The RIDE Festival – July 6-10
  5. Horseshoe Market Summer Series- July 9
  6. The Friends Experience – through Sept. 4
  7. Scavenger Hunt Adventure – now through Dec. 31, 2023
  8. Cherry Creek Fresh Market – July 9
  9. The Unreal Garden- Immersive Adventure – July 9
  10. The Denver Pancakes & Booze Art Show – July 9

You can always find events on our Community Calendar . You can also add your event to the calendar.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

1230 ESPN

PHOTOS: The Disneyland of RV Parks is in Colorado

When one thinks of an RV park, they likely just of a place full of motorhomes and maybe a little mini-golf course and a pool. However, Colorado's Jellystone Park is more of an amusement park than an RV park and blows all other RV parks completely out of the water, especially if you're a kid.
LARKSPUR, CO
Vail Daily

Love, prayer and tickets: What we saw at the Rainbow Family gathering in northwest Colorado

ROUTT NATIONAL FOREST — The dirty dishes are stacked neatly next to three bins labeled wash, rinse and sanitize. Rob Savoye rolls up his sleeves and dives in, stacking washed sheet pans and mixing bowls from the Lovin’ Ovens kitchen on a rack built from downed trees. A guitarist sings under a tarp as bakers bustle around wood-burning ovens built from stone and mud only days earlier.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
What Now Denver

Colorado Cherry Company – Pie and Provisions to Rebrand

According to permit details and trademarking documents, and confirmed by Pie and Provisions’ co-owner Elias Lehnert, the 93-year-old pie company wants to change its name sometime this fall or winter. Though its Denver location (4000 Tennyson St. Suite 100, Denver, CO 80212) and the overall menu will remain the same, the family-owned company has discussed the ways in which a certain scarlet fruit can be misleading to customers.
DENVER, CO
97.3 KBCO

This Is Colorado's Best Lake

If you want to take a break from the sea, look no further than a lake! There are plenty of lakes in the United States that are perfect for all kinds of activities, from swimming and fishing to paddle boarding and boating. Sometimes it's the scenic views and quiet ambiance that keep people coming back.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Horse rescues in Southern Colorado team up for a fundraising hoedown

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Some horse rescues in Southern Colorado put the “fun” in fundraiser by throwing their 4th Annual fundraising hoedown. One of the rescues — Drifter’s Hearts of Hope — started with Jacqui Avis’s dream of rescuing a neglected Quarter Horse named Drifter. “We just look around and we think about Jackie and her […]
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 2-8

After a rough June that saw the loss of a lot of old favorites, we're starting July with eight openings and only three closures — and only one of those is a surprise. The diner legacy at 3743 Federal lives on with the opening of Two Brothers Cafe. The address was long home to the Breakfast Queen, then Nick's Diner after that. Last year, it reopened as Nelly's Kitchen, but that business shuttered in May after only eight months. Now, brothers Angel and Moses Juarez, who worked together at George's Cafe in Arvada for 23 years, have turned the burners back on with a new menu created through their years of diner expertise. Breakfast staples like waffles, pancakes, skillets and omelets are all available, as are lunch options including sandwiches, pitas, salads and, of course, green chile. It's currently open daily at 6 a.m.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Dixie Longate's 'Never Wear A Tube Top...' on stage now

In her seventh visit to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, one of Colorado's favorite acts is returning to the Garner Galleria Theater. "Dixie Longate," a fan favorite in Denver, is showing her latest performance through July 17.  "Dixie's Never Wear A Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull (And 16 Other Things I Learned While I Was Drinking Last Thursday)" is the name of the show. Yes, that 23-word-long title is the name of her seventh comedy show in Denver.  The last time Longate's showed hit Denver it was virtually during the peak of the pandemic. Longate, who...
DENVER, CO
Margaret Jackson

Larimer Square hosts Taste of France July 14-17

(Denver, Colo.) If an overseas trip is out of reach this summer, you can still get a slice of French culture when Larimer Square hostsA Taste of France on July 14-17. Highlights of the four-day fete celebrating all things French will be the Brest Bistro Brunch prepared by James Beard Award-winning Chef Jennifer Jasinski at Bistro Vendome and the free DJ set with Grammy Award-winning French artist Cedric Gervais, both on July 16.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

