Spencer, IA

Kathy Schulz, 65, of Spencer and formerly of Marathon

By brians
kicdam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleServices for 65-year-old Kathy Schulz of Spencer and formerly of Marathon will be...

kicdam.com

kicdam.com

Michael Naatjes, 68, formerly of Spirit Lake and Everly

Services for 68-year-old Michael Naatjes, formerly of Spirit Lake and Everly, will be Tuesday, July 12th from 9am-11am, with funeral to follow at New Hope Lutheran Church in Comfrey, MN. The Sturm Funeral Home of Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
EVERLY, IA
kicdam.com

Archives: News

Northwest Iowa Playoff Baseball and Softball Scoreboard – Saturday July 9th. Michael Naatjes, 68, formerly of Spirit Lake and Everly. Services for 68-year-old Michael Naatjes, formerly of Spirit Lake and Everly, will be Tuesday, […]. Saga Communications Quick read. Northwest Iowa Playoff Baseball and Softball Scoreboard – Friday...
SPENCER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Another derecho rips through N'West Iowa

REGIONAL—The windstorm Tuesday, July 5, caused plenty of damage and brought down numerous branches, including the tallest tree in O’Brien County. The collapse of the 150-foot behemoth in Sutherland also took down surrounding power lines, discharging the electricity in the city of 650 for about five hours. Joel...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Victim in fatal Le Mars crash identified

LE MARS, Iowa -- Authorities have released the identity of a man killed Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover near Le Mars. Matthew P. Howell, 46, of Le Mars, died in the crash, which occurred at 6:10 a.m. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, Howell was northbound about five miles east of Le Mars on Plymouth County Road K-64 just north of Plymouth County Road C-30. Howell, who was alone, lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch and rolled several times become coming to rest in the fence line.
LE MARS, IA
kicdam.com

City of Spencer Working with Trailer Park Owner

Spencer, IA (KICD) — As we reported Wednesday, residents of Bill Caskey’s Trailer Park directly Northeast of the Clay County Fairgrounds have until Tuesday to move out. The city had declared the property – with 26 units – unihabitable because of building violations, and possible fire and health hazards.
kicdam.com

SRG is Hiring a Full-Time Sports Director

The Spencer Radio Group of AM 1240 KICD / BIG Country 107.7 and MORE 104.9 is looking to hire a full-time Sports Director. We value creativity and the desire to win. We’re looking for someone who has the skills, ability and passion to do LIVE play-by-play broadcasts of local high school football, basketball, baseball, softball games, etc. This person will also cover local teams at State Tournaments in Des Moines. Other duties (but not limited to) include covering and reporting on local sporting events; writing and announcing daily sportscasts; conduct interviews with coaches/players; voicing/producing commercials; voicetracking; board shift fill-in as needed; and post stories on website and social media, etc. On air experience preferred. Some evenings and weekends will be required.
SPENCER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sheriff Seeks Info In Hit-And-Run Investigation

Sioux Center, Iowa — Sioux County authorities are seeking the public’s help in their investigation of a hit-and-run collision that happened late Thursday afternoon (July 7th). According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 5:45 Thursday afternoon, deputies were called to investigate a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
siouxcenter.org

Pizza Ranch Community Impact Night for Becky Bilby

The public is invited to join us for a Community Impact Night at the Sioux Center Pizza Ranch benefitting our director, Becky Bilby in her ongoing battle with Leukemia and her Connective Tissue Disorder. Pizza Ranch will donate 10% of the total sales to the Bilby family plus all of the donations received on her behalf.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kicdam.com

City of Spencer Rules Trailer Park Uninhabitable

Spencer, IA (KICD) — A letter to the owner and residents of the trailer park at 317 West 18th Street in Spencer says the Planning Department has judged the property to be un-inhabitable, and that it must be vacated. The original deadline was July 5th, with Planning Director Alec Schulz issuing a one-week extension. Margaret George attended Tuesday night’s council meeting to say she and 35 other families have nowhere else to go.
K92.3

Iowa Farmhouse Explosion Leaves Three Substantially Injured

A farmhouse in Battle Creek Iowa exploded Wednesday morning sending three people to the hospital. Crews were called to the scene at around 9:30 Wednesday morning. By the time the Battle Creek Fire Department and neighboring departments arrived on the scene, the whole house had been engulfed in flames. At...
BATTLE CREEK, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hartley Man Taken To Hospital After Calumet Area Accident

Calumet, Iowa — A Hartley man was taken to the hospital after an accident at Calumet early on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 2:10 a.m., 21-year-old Avery Bush of Hartley was driving a 2003 Ford pickup northbound on Highway 59, at the southeast corner of Calumet.
CALUMET, IA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kicdam.com

Clay County Health Update: Immunizations and Getting Ready For New School Year

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Whether we want to admit or not, the summer months are quickly ticking away which means it is time to start getting ready for another school year. Darcie Follon is a registered nurse with Clay County Public Health. She says now is the time to start easing into some those normal routines instead of try to jump in right before classes begin.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Northwest Iowa dairy farmer gets industry-wide view on Midwest board

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — There is pride in Matt Schelling’s voice when he talks about his family’s dairy operation. “We enjoy it, but we also know it’s a business,” he say. “We enjoy being part of the dairy community.”. Schelling is the third generation...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

14-year-old charged in Fort Dodge stabbing

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A 14-year-old boy in Fort Dodge was arrested for allegedly stabbing another juvenile Thursday night. The Fort Dodge Police Department says officers responded to a report of a fight at around 6:05 p.m. in the 400 block of North 17th Street. Witnesses told officers that someone had been stabbed a suspect had been chased into a house. Police found the 14-year-old suspect inside and took him into custody.
FORT DODGE, IA
WHO 13

Derecho leaves some crops in Kossuth County flattened

ALGONA, Iowa — Storms which rolled across Iowa Tuesday did some damage around Algona and in northern Kossuth County. The high winds downed branches all over town. One giant branch landed on the car of Brian Wilson, News Director at KLGA. The branch damaged his car so bad it wasn’t able to be driven. Charissa Mueller, […]
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

ROCK VALLEY DROWNING VICTIM IDENTIFIED

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF HAS RELEASED THE NAME OF THE DROWNING VICTIM FROM THE INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON MONDAY. 19-YEAR-OLD ALDO TOMAS-DELEON OF ROCK VALLEY WAS SWIMMING AT THE GROENEWEG POND ALONG 290TH STREET, A MILE NORTH OF ROCK VALLEY, WHEN HE WENT UNDERWATER JUST BEFORE 4 P.M. DELEON DID...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two facing charge of fifth-degree theft

ROCK VALLEY—Two Rock Valley residents were arrested about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrests of 40-year-old Jessie Lee Kratz and 30-year-old Amber Marie Vonk stemmed from them taking merchandise valued less than $300 from Dollar General in Rock Valley and leaving the store without paying for the items, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kicdam.com

Two Fights In Armstrong Lead to Five Arrests

Armstrong, IA (KICD) — Several men were arrested in two different incidents of fighting in Armstrong over the last month according to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office. The first case was at around 10pm on the night of June 19th when an Emmet County sheriff’s deputy saw a person signaling for help in the parking lot of North Union School where three people, all from Armstrong, were involved in an altercation.
ARMSTRONG, IA

