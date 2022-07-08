Kathy Schulz, 65, of Spencer and formerly of Marathon

The Spencer Radio Group of AM 1240 KICD / BIG Country 107.7 and MORE 104.9 is looking to hire a full-time Sports Director. We value creativity and the desire to win. We’re looking for someone who has the skills, ability and passion to do LIVE play-by-play broadcasts of local high school football, basketball, baseball, softball games, etc. This person will also cover local teams at State Tournaments in Des Moines. Other duties (but not limited to) include covering and reporting on local sporting events; writing and announcing daily sportscasts; conduct interviews with coaches/players; voicing/producing commercials; voicetracking; board shift fill-in as needed; and post stories on website and social media, etc. On air experience preferred. Some evenings and weekends will be required.

SPENCER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO