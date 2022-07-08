ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca College announces organizational changes

 3 days ago

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca College is making changes to its organizational structure. Intercollegiate Athletics and Campus...

Ithaca moves 4th Ward polling place

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca polling place is on the move. Residents of the city’s 4th Ward have a new spot to cast ballots. Stephen DeWitt with the Tompkins County Board of Elections says it’s at Alice Cook House. Students on Cornell’s north campus previously voted...
ITHACA, NY
Paul Gasparini Named New Principal; Two Staff Members Assume New Positions

Paul Gasparini who has spent the past 21 years as Principal at Jamesville-Dewitt has been selected as the school’s new Principal. Gasparini succeeds Debra Brillante who retired in June. Gasparini served in leadership roles at the local, state, and national levels and received several recognitions for his work as...
JAMESVILLE, NY
Search begins for Ithaca’s next permanent police chief

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The search for Ithaca’s next permanent chief of police has begun in earnest. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis offered an update Friday on Ithaca’s Morning News. John Joly has served as acting chief of the Ithaca Police Department since Dennis Nayor’s retirement in early...
ITHACA, NY
Ithaca, NY
Education
City
Ithaca, NY
Syracuse church recognizes physical education teacher who gifted family a home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse church recognizing a Syracuse City School District teacher for making a local family’s dream come true by gifting them a home. The Mount Carmel Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Midland Avenue offering its thanks on Saturday evening to Maryum Ek Kaufman, a physical education teacher at Dr. King Elementary School, known by students and staff as Coach Ek.
SYRACUSE, NY
New Canandaigua YMCA: 'Not just a gym and a pool'

CANANDAIGUA — Richard Sands grew up with the YMCA, having learned early on from his parents Marvin and Mickey Sands the importance of the “Y” in the community. During a ground-breaking ceremony Friday for the new Sands Family YMCA, he shared how his parents instilled in the Sands family members the importance of doing everything they can do to support the community that helped them.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Waterloo's Main Street School being converted into affordable housing for seniors

WATERLOO, N.Y. — A historic building in Seneca County is being converted into affordable housing. The village of Waterloo's Main Street School has sat vacant for almost 10 years. The near-century-old building will soon be turned into 35 apartments for seniors age 62 and older. The school's auditorium will...
Radisson in Corning to see new management and name

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning’s Radisson Hotel will soon be taking new management and will see a new name on the front of the 50-plus-year-old building. The hotel is set to become a Hilton after multimillion-dollar renovations are done to the building. Marisa Thomas, a veteran of the hospitality industry who previously served as general […]
CORNING, NY
Tompkins County Health Department urges residents to take Community Health Survey

Ithaca, N.Y.—What makes a healthy community? The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) wants to know what you think about health in our community, in order to develop our community’s next health improvement plan. For this purpose, TCHD, along with Cayuga Health System (CHS) and other local partners, have released a community health survey that is open to every Tompkins County resident aged 18 and older. Rate the health of your community by accessing the survey online at: bit.ly/TCHDsurvey2022. The Community Health Survey will be open throughout July. Anyone who completes the survey can enter themselves into a drawing to win a $20 gift card (county employees not eligible). The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and is completely anonymous. Registration for the gift card drawing is not connected to survey responses.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Four businesses, four burglaries Saturday in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries reported on Saturday. The first was shortly after 6:30 in the morning at Safelite Auto Glass. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from a safe. About an hour later, property was damaged in an attempted break-in at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
ITHACA, NY
Gas prices in Ithaca continue to drop

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s gas prices are down five cents in seven days. Triple A notes the average price for a gallon of gas this morning is four dollars 86 cents, down a nickel in Ithaca since last week. Demand for gas is down year over year and oil prices remain lower, at around 100 dollars a barrel in early morning trading.
ITHACA, NY
No Time for Lyme: A message from the Tioga County Health Dept.

TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Tioga County Public Health Department released a warning about Lyme Disease and how it can be avoided. “With the arrival of warm weather, ticks are out there and can make their way to infect people or animals with Lyme disease,” said the health department. 30 residents of Tioga County were reportedly diagnosed with Lyme Disease in 2019 and the health department believes that number could be even higher as many cases go undetected.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NYS Fair Adds Another Artist to the Summer Schedule! This One’s Special!

Music fans will be 'rockin' into the night' this Summer as the New York State Fair announces the latest artist to join the celebration in Syracuse! This one will be 'special'! You can't help but get 'caught up' with this band that had their greatest commercial success in the 1980's. Grab your 'fantasy girl' and 'hold on loosely' as you enjoy their show on the Chevy Court Stage.
SYRACUSE, NY
Historic Syracuse hotel changing name; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for July 7)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 81; Low: 61. Partly sunny and warm. See the 5-day forecast. A VENDING MACHINE FOR ... GOURMET CUPCAKES? For five years, Kadesha Carter sold designer cakes from her brick-and-mortar shop on Syracuse’s Near West Side. She got so busy that she’d also sell her desserts out of her SUV. “I love to bake. But I felt trapped running an actual bakery,” she said. Carter’s solution — Cupcakes R Me — opened Wednesday. She’s given up an actual store for a vending machine that dispenses her homemade cupcakes, mini layer cakes, cookies, cheesecake bites and brownie bites. Here’s where you can find it. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Basketball: Analyst with intriguing comment about Trey Autry, SU

Last month, 2023 guard Trey Autry said in an interview that he’s planning to carve out his own path rather than play for Syracuse basketball, where his father, Adrian Autry, is the team’s associate head coach and could potentially become the Orange’s head coach when Jim Boeheim eventually retires.
SYRACUSE, NY
20 Southern Tier stores warned to stop illegal cannabis sales

(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
Tioga Borough Council President Steve Hazlett Resigns

TIOGA, PA (WENY) -- Tioga Borough Council President Steve Hazlett and his wife MaryBess, who is also a borough council member, have both resigned from the borough's council. This resignation has taken place after Pennsylvania State Attorney General Josh Shapiro sent a letter to Hazlett, saying state law was not followed in the hiring of Timothy Loehmann as a borough police officer.
TIOGA, PA

