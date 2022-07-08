Ithaca College announces organizational changes

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 81; Low: 61. Partly sunny and warm. See the 5-day forecast. A VENDING MACHINE FOR ... GOURMET CUPCAKES? For five years, Kadesha Carter sold designer cakes from her brick-and-mortar shop on Syracuse’s Near West Side. She got so busy that she’d also sell her desserts out of her SUV. “I love to bake. But I felt trapped running an actual bakery,” she said. Carter’s solution — Cupcakes R Me — opened Wednesday. She’s given up an actual store for a vending machine that dispenses her homemade cupcakes, mini layer cakes, cookies, cheesecake bites and brownie bites. Here’s where you can find it. (Charlie Miller photo)
