Portland, OR

Take a picture before this perfect July day changes

By Natasha Stenbock
Channel 6000
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Would you believe that we’ve made it this far into July, and until Thursday, Portland had yet to reach 80° for this month. Certainly 80 is not our hottest temperature for the year. Oh, we have far...

www.koin.com

Channel 6000

A fitting July forecast as we gear up for The Big Float

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It is going to be a quintessential July day as we wrap up our second weekend. We have plenty of events going on but the big one this afternoon is The Big Float! Prepare for sunshine and ideal temperatures. Today’s forecast: Morning clouds with afternoon...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

It’s a weekend in weather paradise

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s an excellent weekend to get outside. Wake up and smell the sweet scent of summer, low 60’s and mostly sunny as you get out the door. Daytime highs will max out in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Then, as soon...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Today’s Oregon Weather Forecast

Prime time July weather across the Willamette Valley this weekend. Temperatures hitting the lower 80s, with a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday. We are turning our weather over to the driest time of the year. July and August are the two driest months for Portland. Little rain in sight in the forecast.
PORTLAND, OR
City
Portland, OR
rosevilletoday.com

Lake Oswego is Wonderfully Fun and Beautiful

Oregon’s Lake Oswego, one of the nicest communities of its size. Lake Oswego, Oregon – Sometimes you get lucky. In what was supposed to be simply a resting point during an annual wandering of the Northwest, our family considered ourselves of good fortune to have stumbled upon the beautiful and affluent enclave of Lake Oswego, Oregon.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
The Oregonian

A ‘Shark Week’ blimp will fly over Portland and NW skies this weekend

If you just can’t wait for the Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week” to get underway this year, look up in the skies this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, a “Shark Week”-branded blimp is scheduled to fly over Portland and other Northwest cities. While the East Coast has seen a “Shark Week” blimp before, this is the first time that the West Coast will get its own blimp visits.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Young coyote leaps across Johnson Creek in search of friends

Photographer snaps wild canine after haunting calls Thursday evening, July 7, in Gresham.It's one of the most haunting things you can hear in the evening — a coyote calling out to its fellow canines. As described by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, coyotes possess a "highly developed communication system that facilitates development and maintenance of long-term social relationships." Experts have noted around 11 different vocalizations from adult coyotes, including alarm, greetings and contact. Thursday evening, July 7, a juvenile coyote let out a searching howl while wandering alone just before sunset along Johnson Creek east of Main City Park. That call was answered by a group of coyotes roaming up on Gresham Butte, leading the youngster to spring across the creek to join its family and friends. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR
Chronicle

Hidden Oases of I-5: Explore 6 State Parks We Usually Speed Right Past

I was on a return trip from Seattle, flying down Interstate 5 at 70 mph as one does, when one of those brown state park signs reached out and grabbed me. Nothing bothers me more than passing up the possibility of a little outdoor discovery. And I had no particular reason to hurry home. So I veered off the highway and took an unexpectedly gorgeous hike through a glittering forest, cheered along by birdsong.
TRAVEL
Mollala Pioneer

Colton camp offers Love, Oregon

The new micro-festival will offer plenty to see, hear and experience as it celebrates community and more. Something new is coming to Camp Colton July 15-17. Love, Oregon is a new micro-festival celebrating connectedness, nature, and Oregon itself as it features farm-to-table meals, local musicians and 85 miles of wilderness to immerse oneself in.
COLTON, OR
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Channel 6000

Former drummer of B.B. King: Respect, listen to each other

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tony Coleman has traveled the world as the drummer for the late, great bluesman B.B. King. He connected with KOIN 6 anchor Ken Boddie at the Waterfront Blues Festival, and he said he has a message for the community — respect each other. Watch...
PORTLAND, OR
momcollective.com

20 Oregon-Inspired Baby Names for Your Future Pacific Northwesterner

Coming up with a short (or long) list of potential baby names is either super fun or super stressful – there is no in-between. Personally, I’m a sucker for sentimentality and a good story. Portland-area expanding families are in luck as Oregon is FULL of beauty and awesome places to explore that could, naturally, lead to plenty of baby name inspiration. Here are 20 Oregon-inspired baby names to consider for your little bundle of joy.
OREGON STATE
clayconews.com

MISSING SWIMMER'S BODY RECOVERED FROM COLUMBIA RIVER IN OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (July 9, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Monday, July 4, 2022, at approximately 6:58 P.M. the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol was dispatched to recover a body from the Columbia River near the western end of Hayden Island.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
foodgressing.com

Best Seafood Restaurants in Vancouver BC Canada – 2022 List

With its proximity to the ocean, it’s no wonder that restaurants in Vancouver can serve some of the best and freshest seafood dishes. Here’s a roundup of the best seafood restaurants in Vancouver BC Canada with many of them using only sustainable, Oceanwise seafood. The Vancouver Fish Company.
VANCOUVER, WA
tualatinlife.com

Marquis Tualatin to Hold 5th Annual Car Show & BBQ

A fundraiser to support Meals On Wheels People – Tualatin. Marquis Companies Tualatin Campus is excited to announce the date for their fifth annual car show and barbeque. The event this year will be held on Thursday, July 21 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. It will include a barbeque, live band, raffle, and awards. A hamburger meal will cost $7.50, a brat meal, $7 and a hotdog meal, $5. The event will be free and open to the public. All proceeds will go to Meals on Wheels People, located in the Juanita Pohl Center.
TUALATIN, OR

