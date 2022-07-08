ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

When Is Eid Al-Adha 2022? Traditions And History For Muslim Feast Of Sacrifice After Hajj

By Suman Varandani
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eid Al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the holiest celebrations on the Islamic calendar. This year, it begins on the evening of July 9 and ends on July 10. It is marked with the culmination of Hajj – an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Covid is blamed for surge in 'demonic possessions' as Catholic Church opens centre dedicated to exorcisms in the Philippines

The Catholic Church is building a centre dedicated to exorcisms in the Philippines after an apparent surge since the pandemic. The St Michael Centre for Spiritual Liberation and Exorcism in Manila will be the first of its kind in Asia and will train priests in the art of expelling demons and provide a dedicated site to perform the rituals.
RELIGION
The Atlantic

The Black Religion That’s Been Maligned for Centuries

Though Alain Pierre-Louis grew up in a Haitian family that attended Catholic church services most Sundays, he always felt a spiritual pull toward something else. Vodou, a Haitian religion rooted in ancestral remembrance, nature, healing, and justice, was embedded everywhere in his Boston childhood—in the traditional rasin, or “roots,” music blaring from the living-room speakers, and in the Haitian-folkloric-dance performances he would go to with his relatives. But though the art influenced by Vodou was celebrated, the religion itself was considered taboo and a nonstarter at home. “There was no explanation; it was just, ‘No, you don’t need to learn that,’” Pierre-Louis, a 31-year-old environmental educator, told me. “[My parents] wanted me to embrace my culture except that part, our spirituality.”
BOSTON, MA
Fast Company

These 7 Catholic churches in Europe are unlike anything you’ve seen before

After World War II, religion in Europe was declining, and the Catholic Church turned to architecture for a fresh start: Out with the gilt and the traditional symbology, in with the concrete and glass. In an upcoming book, British photographer Jamie McGregor Smith tells the story of these little-known modernist...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eid Mubarak#Pilgrimage#Pakistan#The Feast Of Sacrifice#Islamic#Muslims
The Independent

Zoroastrians confront depletion of their ancient faith

Among the world’s present-day religions, Zoroastrianism, founded more than 3,000 years ago, is one of the most ancient and historically influential. Yet even though its adherents maintain vibrant communities on four continents, they acknowledge their numbers are dauntingly small — perhaps 125,000 worldwide. Starting Friday, about 1,200 attendees from 16 countries will be assessing their faith’s prospects during the four-day World Zoroastrian Congress in New York City, the first one held in the United States since 2000.The agenda reflects a keen awareness of the challenges facing their religion. Prospects for growth are limited, given that Zoroastrians don’t seek to...
RELIGION
SFGate

Pope cracks down on new Catholic religious start-ups

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has taken another step to reign in new religious groups in the Catholic Church after their unregulated proliferation in recent decades led to abuses in governance that allowed spiritual and sexual misconduct to go unchecked. Francis issued a new decree published Wednesday that requires...
RELIGION
Jax Hudur

The Mysterious Discovery of the World's First Illustrated Christian Bible

The oldest illustrated Bible, the Garima GospelsWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. When an English artist named Beatrice Payne visited Ethiopia in the 1940s, she toured the Abba Garima monastery in the Tigre region of Ethiopia. The monastery was founded in the 5th to early 6th century by Abba (Abba means father) Garima, who is thought to be a Byzantine prince.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Saudi Arabia
Fox News

Pope shocked by killing of Jesuit priests in Mexico

Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned the killing of two Jesuit priests and a lay person in Mexico, saying it was a shocking reminder of the level of violence in the country. "So many killings in Mexico," Francis said at the end of his general audience for thousands of people in St. Peter's Square.
WORLD
City Journal

Throwing Churches Under the Bus

For some, churches are always the problem. Despite decades of efforts to recruit, train, and support families to foster and adopt children who have been neglected, abused, or abandoned, churches still get the blame when things go wrong. Some of these attacks are drearily predictable. Writers like Kathryn Joyce have made careers out of suggesting that Christians are engaged in child-trafficking, and that the only reason they want to take in orphans is to gain more adherents for the faith. But the most recent attack on churches—in the form of a feature-length article in Newsweek—is perhaps the most absurd yet.
RELIGION
ARTnews

400 Religious Monuments in Spain Are in Serious Danger Due to Neglect, Organization Says

Click here to read the full article. Four hundred religious monuments in Spain are in serious danger due to neglect, Hispania Nostra, a nonprofit that works to promote and conserve “cultural and national heritage” in Spain, said in a statement Thursday. Hispania Nostra publishes a record of different monuments, buildings, and sites of archaeological importance around the country and the condition they’re in. The Red List, which is published on a rolling basis, notes which sites are in a state of serious disrepair; their most recent update notes that many religious monuments are fading away due to neglect and looting. “Monasteries, hermitages,...
WORLD
The Associated Press

On Greece's Santorini, 13 cloistered nuns pray for the world

THIRA, Greece (AP) — Cruise-ship tourists crowding souvenir shops and couples chasing the perfect Instagram sunset throng the alleyway outside the Monastery of St. Catherine, steps from Santorini’s world-famous volcanic cliffs. Inside this convent on one of the trendiest islands in Greece, a predominantly Christian Orthodox country, 13 cloistered Catholic nuns devote their lives to praying for those visitors and for the world. It’s a crucial if often misunderstood mission within the church, where constant prayer is deemed necessary to support more outwardly engaged ministries. “In such a touristy island, the last thing one thinks about is praying — so we are the ones who do it,” Sister Lucía María de Fátima, the prioress, said on a recent morning.
WORLD
classicfm.com

Be Thou My Vision: what are the lyrics and who wrote the hymn?

Discover the history and lyrics of one of the world’s oldest hymns, whose origins are in 6th-century Ireland. One of the United Kingdom’s most popular hymns, ‘Be Thou My Vision’ is a traditional Christian hymn with Irish origins. The text is based on a Middle Irish...
RELIGION
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
52K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy