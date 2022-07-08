BUSINESS BEAT: Numerous sponsors lined up for Chain of Lakes Poker Run

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A suspect is in custody after a suspicious fire happened Friday afternoon on the south side of Coldwater. Officers from the Coldwater Police Department were summoned to Blue Angels Motorcycle Club House at 450 South Clay Street by the Coldwater Fire Department. Director of Public Safety Joseph Scheid, says a witness reported that the fire was deliberately set. Police officers worked with Fire Marshall Steve Trall as they obtained witness statements, security video and physical evidence from the scene of the fire. Officers developed a possible suspect and suspect vehicle. According to Officer Robin Swartz, officers later made a traffic stop on a vehicle and driver who matched the suspect’s description. The driver was identified as 65-year-old Michael Behringer of Bryan, Ohio. Swartz said officers also recovered evidence from Behringer’s vehicle. He was arrested and lodged in the Branch County Jail. The Branch County Prosecutor’s Office issued charges against Behringer for Third Degree Arson.

COLDWATER, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO