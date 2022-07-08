ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MI

BUSINESS BEAT: Numerous sponsors lined up for Chain of Lakes Poker Run

By Jim Measel
wtvbam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Chain of Lakes Poker Run is returning in 2022 after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event will be held on July 17 and it has...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: BCCADSV operated Hope Cafe scheduled to open on Tuesday

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Hope Cafe has been operated in recent years during the Branch County Fair by the Branch County Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence. Now the organization will be operating the Hope Cafe at 49 West Chicago in downtown Coldwater. The store is scheduled to...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Fire causes over 50K of damage to home under renovation

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A house under renovation in Battle Creek suffered over $50,000 worth of damage from a fire, Saturday evening, July 9. The Battle Creek Fire Department responded around 7 p.m. to 20 Maryland Drive and found smoke coming from inside the structure. The fire...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wtvbam.com

Ohio man charged with setting fire to Branch County motorcycle club

COLDWATER, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — An Ohio man was charged on Saturday, July 9, for setting a fire at a motorcycle club in Branch County. Authorities say 65-year-old Michael Behringer was charged with 3rd degree arson for a fire that was set at the Blue Angels Motorcycle Club House on Clay Street near Garfield Avenue in Coldwater.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Quincy, MI
Lifestyle
City
Quincy, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
wtvbam.com

State Police investigate overnight break in attempt at Quincy residence

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers are investigating an overnight breaking and entering incident in the Village of Quincy. They say it happened in the 10 Block of West Jefferson Street sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 1:50 a.m. on Monday morning. Troopers report the suspect broke into...
QUINCY, MI
wtvbam.com

Suspect arrested in investigation of Blue Angels Motorcycle Club arson

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A suspect is in custody after a suspicious fire happened Friday afternoon on the south side of Coldwater. Officers from the Coldwater Police Department were summoned to Blue Angels Motorcycle Club House at 450 South Clay Street by the Coldwater Fire Department. Director of Public Safety Joseph Scheid, says a witness reported that the fire was deliberately set. Police officers worked with Fire Marshall Steve Trall as they obtained witness statements, security video and physical evidence from the scene of the fire. Officers developed a possible suspect and suspect vehicle. According to Officer Robin Swartz, officers later made a traffic stop on a vehicle and driver who matched the suspect’s description. The driver was identified as 65-year-old Michael Behringer of Bryan, Ohio. Swartz said officers also recovered evidence from Behringer’s vehicle. He was arrested and lodged in the Branch County Jail. The Branch County Prosecutor’s Office issued charges against Behringer for Third Degree Arson.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Cascades Conference invites Homer to join, Homer School Board to vote on leaving Big 8 on July 18

HOMER, MI (WTVB) – The Big 8 Conference maybe on the verge of losing another member as the Cascades Conference is looking to add Homer to its ranks. Homer Community Schools Superintendent Mike Leskowich said on the district’s Facebook page that the Cascade Conference’s executive council unanimously voted on June 30 to accept Homer into the conference as its 12th and final member starting with the 2023-2024 school year.
HOMER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy