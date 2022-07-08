Rupert Everett Cast in Spy Thriller Series 'Gray'

Ghosts aren't always out for a haunting. Sometimes, they just want to see some partying, wild nights, and final swings at popularity. Boo, Bitch is Netflix's upcoming limited series, with just eight episodes, that is all comedy with just a dash of the supernatural. A collaborative creative team constructed the original story. The show is co-created by Lauren Iungerich, who is largely known for her work in creating and writing the well-loved coming-of-age drama On My Block. Iungerich is joined by Erin Ehrlich, who's known for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Awkward. These two leading women adapted Boo, Bitch from the original script, which was written by Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak. Perhaps the most remarkable producer on this list is Lana Condor, who executively produces whilst also playing the mostly-dead high school senior, Erika Vu.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO