Listen to the latest edition of Talking Balls

Novak Djokovic underlined his recent dominance at Wimbledon with a composed and controlled fightback against Australia's Nick Kyrgios to win a fourth consecutive men's singles title. Serbia's Djokovic, 35,...
A Yorkshire football club which includes transgender players says an "intrusive" FA policy is preventing it from joining a bigger league. Under FA rules, trans people must seek special approval to play in its leagues. The Yorkshire Terriers, who currently play in a mixed-gender league, claim the policy on transgender...
Derek 'War' Chisora lived up to his alias on Saturday night with a gruelling win over Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev at London's O2 Arena. It was a thrilling, yet scrappy at times, contest as 38-year-old Chisora edged a points win on a split decision. Moments before the first bell, Chisora promised...
