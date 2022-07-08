ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price, UT

United Way Seeks Day of Caring Projects

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy to spot a community where neighbors care about each other – trash is picked up, weeds are plucked out and special projects line the avenues. The Price area is that kind of community. On Saturday, Sept. 10, residents of Carbon County will have the opportunity to again demonstrate how...

Nuisance Concerns Presented to Emery Commissioners

The main item of discussion at the Emery County Commission meeting on Tuesday afternoon was a nuisance complaint from citizens who own property near Ferron City limits. The citizens who attended the meeting were asking for county assistance in cleaning up after a vagrant living near their properties on property that he did not own. Their complaints included no running water, sewer or power as well as pigeons perching and leaving residue on their properties.
EMERY COUNTY, UT
Commissioners Approve Additional Solar Field in Wellington

The Carbon County Commissioners discussed the consideration and possible approval of a Cost Reimbursement Agreement (CRA) with RPLUS Energies during their meeting on Wednesday evening. Commission Chair Larry Jensen explained that this is pertaining to the solar field that is located in Wellington, which is completed and commissioned, turned on...
CARBON COUNTY, UT
Culture Connection Celebrates Independence Day

Price City’s Culture Connection celebrated Independence Day at the Peace Gardens on Thursday evening. The Harpers, an indie rock band based in Utah, kicked off the night early at 5:30 p.m with 60’s rock music. Next to the stage was Lantern By Sea, an alternative rock band formed in Cedar Hills, Utah.
CEDAR HILLS, UT
KPCW

Wasatch County property assessments spark taxpayer questions

Wasatch County taxpayers can expect updates on their property values and tax bills this month. It’s that time of year when people find out how their local assessor values their properties. That offers an initial picture of what they’ll owe in property taxes. Wasatch County Clerk-Auditor Joey Granger...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Castle Dale Elementary Cougar Crew

Our Cougar Crew for the week of April 25th – April 29th show that ‘You Can Count on Me’ by being UPBEAT. Way to go!. Pictured: Whitley Hopes, Christian Rodriguez, Raul Taylor, Sawyer Asher, Chuck Lawrence, Khloe Jensen, Braxton Gardiner. Not Pictured:. Kreed LeRoy and Jaxten Allen.
CASTLE DALE, UT
KSLTV

Family trapped by flash flood rescued by Emery County volunteers

GREEN RIVER, Utah — Volunteers quickly jumped into action to save a family trapped by a flash food in Emery County Thursday evening. It happened around 7:00 p.m. about 8 miles north of Green River on Highway 6. Volunteer firefighters from the Green River Fire Department responded to the call to find a mother, father, and their 9-year-old daughter trapped in the car.
EMERY COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a storefront. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise.
2 dead in crash that closed I-15 lanes in Lehi overnight

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Two people died in an overnight crash that closed a section of northbound I-15 in Utah County for more than three hours, authorities said. The incident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 285 in Lehi, approximately one mile north of the State Route 92 interchange.
LEHI, UT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah West Desert, Color Country West Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 03:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah West Desert; Color Country West Desert; Salt Lake Desert RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 478, 492, AND 495 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 478 Salt Lake Desert, Fire Weather Zone 492 Central Utah West Desert and Fire Weather Zone 495 Color Country West Desert. * WINDS...South to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
TheDailyBeast

Doomsday Dad Chad Daybell Believed He Was a Seer Who Could See ‘Beyond the Veil’

In December 2019, police in Rexburg, Idaho alerted the media: Two children had gone missing, along with their mother, Lori Vallow, and her new husband, Chad Daybell. No one had any idea where they were. Quickly, speculation swirled—that maybe their disappearances, and their whereabouts, could be linked to the “cult-like” religious beliefs held by Vallow and Daybell. Both were avowed members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Daybell had found a small amount of celebrity within Mormon circles for authoring LDS fiction and running his own book publishing company. But both Vallow and Daybell also entertained ideas at the fringes of the Mormon faith—ideas that weren’t acceptable to talk about in church on Sundays. They held study groups and scrutinized the works of “near-death experience” authors who claimed to have died and come back to life with knowledge from “beyond the veil.”
SPRINGVILLE, UT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Wasatch Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 11:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Wasatch Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 479 BELOW 7000 FEET The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning below 7000 feet for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 9 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 479 Wasatch Mountains. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.
CACHE COUNTY, UT

