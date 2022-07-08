ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accenture Recognized as a Global Leader Among Adobe Services Partners by Independent Research Firm

 3 days ago
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022--

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Global Adobe Services Partners, Q3 2022. The report identified, researched and evaluated the 10 most significant Adobe partners offering implementation services based on three categories: Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence.

Accenture has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Global Adobe Services Partners, Q3 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the Forrester report, Accenture received the top scores in both the “Strategy” and “Current Offering” categories. The report states that “Accenture stands out for its comprehensive ability in Adobe transformation,” and that, “the firm has a strong vision to help clients on their Adobe transformation journeys, supported by deep commitment and investment in innovation as well as a solid partner ecosystem.” The Forrester report also notes that, “the centerpieces of Accenture’s roadmap include broadening and deepening its Adobe capabilities with industry-tailored solutions powered by Adobe, scaling Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) and data-powered solutions, and capturing the midmarket in addition to its current focus on enterprises.”

Jim LaLonde, global lead for the Accenture Adobe Business Group lead, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic and economic disruption have boosted business customers’ commitment to experience transformation and largely accelerated their investment in Adobe products and services. This is a trend which Accenture has matched by continuing to build upon our longstanding relationship Adobe, further expanding our robust capabilities in Adobe Experience Cloud to help clients unleash the powers of emotion, empathy and excitement at an enterprise scale to create unrivalled experiences.”

Accenture has been an Adobe partner since 2002 and has more than 3,500 Adobe experts around the globe leveraging Adobe Experience Cloud applications to solve business challenges for clients. Accenture has been recognized two years running as a Global Digital Experience Solution Partner of the Year by Adobe. For more information on Accenture and Adobe, visit https://www.accenture.com/us-en/services/alliances/adobe.

The full Forrester Wave™: Global Adobe Services Partners, Q3 2022, can be accessed here.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Copyright © 2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

