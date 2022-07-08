Angola's government says former President José Eduardo dos Santos has died in a Barcelona, Spain, clinic after illness

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Rebels attacked a hospital in Congo and killed at least 13 people, including infants and patients, according to hospital and military officials. The Congolese army said three attackers were killed when the military intervened. Some hospital staff are missing and several houses were burned in the attack Thursday night on the medical center in Lume, North Kivu province. It’s the largest health facility in the region. Among those killed in the attack were three infants and four patients, hospital chief Kule Bwenge told reporters. “Four blocks of the medical center were set on fire. Several sick guards, as well as a nurse, are missing,” he said.
Comments / 0