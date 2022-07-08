ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postcards from Ukraine: Ghillie suits are Ukrainians' 'invisibility cloaks'

By By Cheri L. Sheridan Columnist
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2FrL_0gYpWD6v00

At the risk of redundancy, Harry Potter again comes to mind as this week’s glimpse into life in Ukraine. Harry received an “invisibility cloak” from his teacher and mentor, Professor Dumbledore, that allows the wearer to be invisible. It is a handy gift to Harry and friends, especially in times of danger.

In Ukraine, invisibility cloaks are not magically conjured. They are painstakingly crafted by Ukrainian women doing their part to preserve democracy in their homeland.

After making cases of Molotov cocktails, early in the war, Yehor’s mother, Natalia, is now leading the effort in her community, just east of Dnipro, to make invisibility cloaks for their citizen soldiers.

Called Ghillie Suits by the military, the term originates from the Gaelic, meaning “boy” referencing lads who assisted in recreational hunting in Scotland. While these extreme camouflage outfits can be ordered from Amazon, Ukrainian women’s ingenuity and dedication far surpasses what the online retailer can offer.

They first dye bedsheets, burlap, and fabrics to match nature’s backdrop surrounding their village. Once dyed, dried and shredded into fine strips, the fabric is supplemented with strands of burlap’s warp and weave, lengths of twine, string and raffia that not only reflect the area’s natural coloring, but also, the seasonal appearance. Late winter’s whites, greys and browns sprout spring green, that give way to deep summer emerald. Fall will require a whole new palette.

A large wooden frame is built and flexible plastic netting is attached. With a colored image on the wall for guidance, Ukrainian women painstakingly weave and knot individual strands to create a head-to-toe cover for soldiers to be invisible to the enemy. The strands are long enough to move fluidly so as a breeze passes through the leaves, the fibers move with them, and they blend seamlessly into the background. The suits are essential for snipers, special forces and espionage.

The Big Foot-esque final product is time consuming. It takes a team of women one week to produce two camouflaged coverings, making a Ukrainian soldier invisible to a Russian aggressor.

From Molotov cocktails to invisibility cloaks, these mothers, sisters, aunts and grannies know no bounds. They all wear invincibility cloaks. You can support their efforts through bulava.org.

Cheri L. Sheridan is a resident of Hertford.

The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

