One seriously injured in Kansas City shooting, suspect in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting near Southwest Boulevard and Summit Street Thursday night sent one person to the hospital in serious condition.

Police responded to the area at about 7:42 p.m. and found the victim on scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but is stable.

Kansas City police took a suspect into custody.

Police continue to investigate the incident and no additional details are available at this time.

