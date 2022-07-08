Friday Forecast: Temps in upper 70s with scattered t-storms

(July 10, 2022) For an all too brief decade, Chicago native Charles Stepney (1931-1976) put his indelible stamp on records by everyone from Muddy Waters to Rotary Connection. It was his compositional, arranging, and production prowess with Earth, Wind & Fire, however, that remains most eternally embedded in his legacy. Group co-leader Philip Bailey has personally attested to the essential role that Stepney played in cultivating its sonic foundation. Now, that impact is being explored for the first time—half a century later—on an upcoming compilation of his home recordings.
