Chicago, IL

Friday Forecast: Temps in upper 70s with scattered t-storms

By Morgan Kolkmeyer
WGNtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Mainly cloudy Friday with scattered rain and thunderstorms. A Beach...

wgntv.com

WGNtv.com

Monday Forecast: Temps near 90 with muggy conditions, chance for storms

CHICAGO — Increasing clouds Monday with humid and breezy conditions. Chance of isolated thunderstorms. Winds: W 10-20, G30 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicagoland. Highs near 90. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Partly cloudy tonight with a chance of...
ENVIRONMENT
WGNtv.com

Has the average temperature for Chicago for the entire year gone up over the years?

Has the average temperature for Chicago for the entire year gone up over the years?. It has. We asked Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski to check the numbers, and he informed us that the city’s current normal annual temperature based on the 30-year 1991-2020 period is 51.2 degrees. Over the 151 years of record, the city’s annual temperature has ranged from 46.1 degrees in 1875, the city’s only year without a 90, to 54.5 degrees in both 1921 and 2012. Early in the city’s history from 1873-1905 when official readings were taken near the lake, the normal was 48.5 degrees and that gradually increased to 49.9 degrees by the 1981-2010 period. Since 2015, every year has averaged above 50 degrees, except for 2019 with 49.7 degrees. The recent higher average temperatures are more the result of warmer nights than warmer days.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Summer Will be Longer & Hotter in Illinois, Welcome to a ‘Heat Dome’

Just as Mayor "Potty Mouth" Lightfoot announces the possibility of a "dome" over Soldier Field, here come news about another type of dome that we are in RIGHT NOW!. Two weeks into the summer of 2022, and it's been quite toasty. Hotter than normal temps have been pretty much the deal...and this will continue for the summer. Why is this? Is it the whole, 1980's Hair Bands destroying the ozone layer thing...Not quite.
ILLINOIS STATE
City
Chicago, IL
soultracks.com

An incredible Earth Wind & Fire classic demo unvaulted - listen now

(July 10, 2022) For an all too brief decade, Chicago native Charles Stepney (1931-1976) put his indelible stamp on records by everyone from Muddy Waters to Rotary Connection. It was his compositional, arranging, and production prowess with Earth, Wind & Fire, however, that remains most eternally embedded in his legacy. Group co-leader Philip Bailey has personally attested to the essential role that Stepney played in cultivating its sonic foundation. Now, that impact is being explored for the first time—half a century later—on an upcoming compilation of his home recordings.
CHICAGO, IL
#Thunderstorms#A Beach Hazards Statement
ABC 7 Chicago

Our Chicago: Dealing with trauma following Highland Park parade mass shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly a week ago, a gunman went atop a building in uptown Highland Park and began shooting. The crowd below was enjoying the Fourth of July Parade. Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured. The victims included the parents of a 2-year-old boy, a financial adviser, a doting grandfather and a woman described as part of the "fabric" of her synagogue.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Long lines form for Taste of Chicago, but it was worth it for couple who got engaged there

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People apparently couldn't wait to get into the Taste of Chicago on Saturday. After changing things up for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic food festival with a history dating back 42 years has returned to Grant Park. The crowds have returned too. Video taken Saturday afternoon showed long, slow-moving lines to get into the festival. Some people on social media said they waited over an hour to get in. But the wait was worth it for many – in particular one young couple. Our photographer Sam Vega caught the moment Brandon Jasso popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Torres, with Buckingham Fountain as the backdrop. The two said they come to the Taste every year together, so it was a natural place for their proposal. For a full list of vendors, and a music and Summerdance schedule for the Taste, follow this link.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Chicago police issue alert of armed robberies in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning community members Sunday of recent armed robberies in Englewood. In each incident, the offenders would approach the victim while displaying a black-colored handgun and take the victim's property, according to police. The offenders would flee the scene on foot, police said. Incident...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC Chicago

Driver Dies After Van Crashes Into Chicago School, Officials Say

A driver has died after their van slammed into a school in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Chicago fire officials, a van crashed into the Bret Harte magnate school, located in the 1500 block of East 56th Street, early Sunday morning. The driver was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Dunn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dunn is a 3-year-old, 65-pound Border Collie mix. He has a sweet personality and lots of energy to play. His favorite game is fetch and he will chase a ball for hours if you let him. Dunn is foo motivated and enjoys training. He is a loyal companion and happy to stick by your side. He would thrive in a home where he is the only animal, and all attention is on him. Dunn is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.com to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 28, found dead on CTA tracks near Addison Red Line station

CHICAGO - A woman was found dead on the tracks near the Addison CTA Red Line station Thursday morning in the Wrigleyville neighborhood. A CTA train operator was heading northbound around 2:31 a.m. when he stopped the train after spotting someone on the tracks, police said. The 28-year-old woman was...
ADDISON, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Highland Park shooting: Texas family shares survival story

HOUSTON, Texas -- Days after barely escaping the Highland Park mass shooting with their children, a Houston family is sharing their survival story. Valerie Dieterich grew up in Highland Park, Illinois. Her parents still live there. On this 4th of July, she was excited to bring her husband Tracy and their two daughters to enjoy the town's celebrations.
HOUSTON, TX

