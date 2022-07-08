ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$150,000,000 Brand New Los Angeles Mega Mansion In The World’s Most Prestigious Location hit The Market

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Mansion is an architectural triumph that redefines luxury living in the world’s most prestigious location with the best views in LA now available for sale. This home located at 10721 Stradella Ct, Los Angeles, California; offering 9 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living...

A Completely Reinvented Spanish Villa in Beverly Hills California with Designer Finishes Selling for $18,995,000

Description About This Spanish Villa in Beverly Hills. The Spanish Villa in Beverly Hills, the most private property in the Beverly Hills Flats completely reinvented and published Spanish Hacienda with designer finishes is now available for sale. This home located at 729 N Bedford Dr, Beverly Hills, California offers 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Michael Eisenberg (Phone: 310-748-5410) at Keller Williams Beverly Hills & Ginger Glass (Phone: 310-927-9307) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Spanish Villa in Beverly Hills.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
GOBankingRates

A Beachside Taco Spot Brings Authentic Fare to California’s South Bay

“Small Business Spotlight” nominee Tigres Fuego is a take-out taco and ceviche restaurant located in Redondo Beach, Calif., that prides itself on using high-quality ingredients and offering authentic, homemade fare. The restaurant is co-owned by brothers Jonathan and Jason Baran, as well as chefs Tyler Gugliotta and Jimmy Tapia. Here, we chat with co-owner Jonathan Baran about how Tigres Fuego came about, the importance of the atmosphere you create and what he loves most about running a business.
point2homes.com

14242 Riverside Drive 104, Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles County, CA, 91423

The masterful design of this remarkable Sherman Oaks condo highlights its modern luxury. Designed by a professional decorator who used only premium custom finishes and elegant furniture, you will be instantly captivated by the stunning grand foyer with a custom tile design complemented by an elegant glass light fixture. The sleek gourmet kitchen is a balance of style and function. Your inner Chef will come alive as you imagine yourself in this kitchen with luxurious amenities such as quartz counters, high-end appliances, and breathtaking $60K cabinets. Adjacent to the kitchen you will find the formal dining room boasting recessed lighting, travertine flooring, and leaded glass. Perfect for family gatherings, the living room offers a stylish entertainment center, wood flooring, and a cozy gas fireplace complete with crystal rocks. The wet bar is an entertainer’s dream with marble counters, ample storage, and chic pendant light fixtures. Retreat for the evening to the spacious primary suite featuring recessed lighting and multiple walk-in closets. The en-suite bathroom features spa-like amenities with an impressive vanity including dual sinks, marble counters, and generous storage. The bathroom also showcases a Jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower with a rain shower head, heated floors and seat. The 3rd bedroom has been converted to a massive walk-in closet. However, it offers its own closet and electrical hookups and can be utilized as a bedroom, office, or den. The unit also includes a laundry room, 2 balconies, dual paned windows, and a brand new 4-ton AC. In addition, most of the furniture can be included in the sale. This unit is located in a meticulously cared-for complex with a pool and spa. Nestled in the highly desirable city of Sherman Oaks, it is close to Fashion Square, a lush park with a recreation center, Gelson’s, trendy shops, restaurants, and more. This is California living at its finest- presenting an opportunity that you don’t want to miss!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

644 Hollyburne Lane, Thousand Oaks, Ventura County, CA, 91360

Gorgeous, turnkey single-story townhouse with private backyard, center courtyard, and lovely mountain views! This inviting home with high quality upgrades, soaring ceilings, an abundance of natural light, and beautiful features will make you want to move right in! Through the entryway, the spacious living room is graced by an elegant stacked stone fireplace as its centerpiece and sliding glass doors lead you to a private courtyard creating the alluring vibe of indoor - outdoor living. The brand new, fully remodeled kitchen, with adjacent dining area and sliding glass doors to the backyard, is an absolute dream with quartz stone countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, farmhouse sink, and stainless steel appliances including LG 5-burner gas stove and oven, LG microwave, LG dishwasher and Whirlpool refrigerator. Two amply sized guest bedrooms -- one with en suite bath with stone floors and granite counters -- both have large windows offering views of the center courtyard. The lovely primary suite, with its own private full bath, offers an upgraded stone shower and floors, a skylight, granite countertops with double sink vanity, and sliding glass doors to the backyard. All this, plus an attached 2-car garage with direct access into the home, laundry hook-ups inside the garage, and serene community walking trails and botanical gardens make this Thousand Oaks gem a rare find!
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
younghollywood.com

Los Angeles Flea Markets You Need to Visit this Summer!

(SoCal Nation/TikTok/@socalnation) If you’re spending this Summer in the Los Angeles area and are in need of a fun, unique experience, we have a solution — flea markets! Not only do flea markets offer vintage, one-of-a-kind clothing that probably no one else will have (hello, individuality complex), they’re also a great way to connect with and support your local community while buying second-hand items and helping reduce waste! In L.A., there are tons of flea markets to visit and explore, but we’ve narrowed down a list of the essential spots to hit!
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

13028 Central Avenue 201, Hawthorne, Los Angeles County, CA, 90250

Enjoy resort style living in the beautiful gated community of the Three Sixty at South Bay. This two bedroom, west facing Flats unit is in a central, quiet location within the property. The light and bright home offers a large open floor plan with a kitchen, living room, dining area and outdoor patio balcony. The rich and luxurious dark hardwood floors contrast perfectly with the white kitchen cabinets. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, a breakfast peninsula with granite countertops and ample cabinetry for storage. The master suite has a large ensuite with a walk in closet and separate water closet. Plantation shutters throughout with a full laundry room and your own private 2 car tandem garage. Three Sixty at South Bay is a beautifully landscaped, gated community with easy access to LAX, Manhattan Beach and Playa Vista/Marina del Rey with a state-of- the art fitness center, two heated pools, sport court, three community rooms and two dog parks. Located in the highly rated Wiseburn School District including Da Vinci Charter Schools with a new high school.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
defpen

Anderson .Paak Opens Mexican Restaurant In Los Angeles

In the midst of his musical success alongside Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak has blossomed into a successful restaurant owner. Just last year, he opened his first restaurant, Taisho Japanese Restaurant & Bar, with his business partner, Christian Corben. This summer, it appears that Corben and Anderson .Paak have teamed up yet again to open up a restaurant across the street in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Westlake Village: 7 Best Places to Visit Westlake Village, CA

"Westlake Village is located ten minutes away from Thousand Oaks in California. It is nestled at the Santa Monica Mountains' edge. The village is surrounded lushly by parkland and the sparkling waters of Westlake Lake." This tiny town is an ideal spot for outdoor enthusiasts and has a variety of...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
point2homes.com

7514 Quinn St, Downey, Los Angeles County, CA, 90241

Don't miss out on this charming Orange Estates home! Property features a newly renovated kitchen, spacious living room, dining area, and incredible backyard. Not only is there a covered patio in the back yard, but also a detached studio which could be perfect for a gym, art studio, or a home office. The backyard is truly your own oasis complete with mature landscaping and beautiful well established flowers. One of the most desirable locations in Downey and only walking distance to Rio Hondo Golf Club, Furman Park, and Rio Hondo Elementary School.* Disclosure: One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a second living room *
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
yovenice.com

Developer Finishes Construction on Luxury Apartments Near Venice High School

Matteson Flats leasing from $1,633 to $2,078 a month. Category Company, a developer from Los Angeles, recently finished construction of the development Matteson Flats, a co-living apartment complex at 12610 Matteson Avenue as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Located in the Mar Vista district, close to both Culver City and the Abbott Kinney district in Venice, these are fully furnished apartments where the residents share some spaces.
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

15556 Talbot Drive, La Mirada, Los Angeles County, CA, 90638

These are the FIXERs you have been waiting for! Two homes side be side homes sold together! Great investment or an excellent opportunity for an owner occupied purchase. Use your sweat equity to turn these homes from the ugliest homes on the block to the best. This is a 1 bedroom 1 bath home with a 2 car garage. Look at the huge 7,439 sqft lot! One small patio step but not interior steps, great for those who have trouble walking. Don't miss this opportunity.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

