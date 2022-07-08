ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Filmmaker Adam McKay on media, misinformation and more

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an encore episode. To listen to the original episode from March 11, 2022, click here. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Adam McKay is with us to talk about his latest film “Don’t Look Up” and...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlip.com

Emmy-Nominated Actor Gregory Itzin Dies

LOS ANGELES, Ca. – An actor best known for his role as the villainous President in the hit TV show “24” has died. Gregory Itzin was nominated for an Emmy twice for his role as President Charles Logan. Itzin appeared in many other TV shows throughout his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Amber Heard sued by insurer in LA over $8.3M Johnny Depp trial verdict

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Amber Heard's insurer is suing the actress in Los Angeles, alleging in federal court that the actress' policy does not cover any of the $8.3 million in losses ex-husband Johnny Depp won against her in their highly publicized defamation trial, according to court documents obtained Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
2urbangirls.com

Bill Pickett Rodeo Traveling Museum rolls into Inglewood

The Bill Pickett Rodeo Traveling Museum rolls into the city of Inglewood July 15 from noon to 6:00 p.m. The event will feature food trucks, line dancing, games, and activites for FREE. There will also be giveaways. The event is schedule to kick off election season as the event is...
INGLEWOOD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Wayne Brady struts back onto Hollywood Bowl stage in 'Kinky Boots'

LOS ANGELES — A good musical, like a good heel, will lift you up and so will spending a few minutes with Yurel Echezarreta. Yurel plays one of Lola’s Angels in the Hollywood Bowl production of “Kinky Boots,” the first fully staged musical to be presented at the storied location since 2019.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

These are the best apartments available for rent under $800 in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations to live in the United States despite the recent fall in population. It offers one of the most diverse living environments, and the city is so engaging that you will never run out of things to do. It boasts breathtaking landscapes, beautiful sand beaches, gorgeous mountains, and an amazing food scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Mckay
kcrw.com

Nourishing a community: How a family restaurant built a legacy in Echo Park

Natalia Molina is a professor of American studies and ethnicity at USC. Also a gifted storyteller, Molina has a knack for evoking Los Angeles — its families and its communities — as it once was. In her recent book, “A Place at the Nayarit – How a Mexican Restaurant Nourished a Community,” she paints a picture of The Nayarit, an Echo Park restaurant opened in 1951 by her grandmother Doña Natalia Barraza.
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

200 S Carson Rd, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles County, CA, 90211

Copyright © 2022 Combined LA Westside Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Mortgage rate comparison for 200 S Carson Rd top. 200 S Carson Rd top. Similar properties for...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting claims life of Rapper `Snoopy Blue’

LOS ANGELES – A man known as rapper Snoopy Blue was shot to death Saturday in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:35 a.m. in the 11600 block of South Central Avenue, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im. Officers called to the scene found the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

July trial in Vanessa Bryant crash photos lawsuit delayed

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The judge overseeing litigation involving photos taken at the scene of the helicopter crash that took the lives of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others Friday scrubbed a scheduled July 26 trial date, saying he wanted to try the case in August instead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Misinformation#Film Star#Californians#Spectrum News 1
KABC

‘Buy a Tesla’ Buttigieg meets with Mayor ‘Months-waiting-for-Ambassadorship’ Garcetti at LAX

(Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles International and Long Beach airports are getting federal dollars for infrastructure improvements. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg walked the grounds of LAX today with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and other city dignitaries. He pledged money that was approved yesterday as part of the federal infrastructure law. One-billion dollars is earmarked for 85 airports nationwide. LAX will receive 50-million dollars and Long Beach 10-point-six million. The money will augment the cost of upgrades at both airports over the next five years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Whittier: 7 Best Places to visit in Whittier, CA

"Whittier, a small community of 87,000 people, is located in Los Angeles County. Whittier is 12 miles away from the city, but it is considered a suburb." Whittier offers all the amenities of a major city but is only 15 miles away from the Pacific Coast. It also has great weather and makes it a popular choice for Southern California visitors who want to get away from the hustle and bustle.
WHITTIER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
beverlyhillscourier.com

Rent Stabilization Commission Recommends 8% Rent Increase Cap

On July 6, the Beverly Hills Rent Stabilization Commission grappled with whether to recommend changes to the maximum allowable rent increase allowed under the city’s Rent Stabilization Ordinance. Citing the historic levels of inflation, commissioners agreed to recommend that the City Council place an 8% cap on rent increases. The meeting represented the city’s ongoing efforts to equitably address the rising cost of living while allowing property owners to realize a profit on their investments.
point2homes.com

9618 Paramount Boulevard, Downey, Los Angeles County, CA, 90240

This home has it all! 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in North Downey with an inviting living room, primary bedroom with its own private bathroom, a beautifully remodeled hall bathroom that’s practically all new, an updated kitchen with an adjacent large dining area, good-conditioned hardwood floors through out, and central air and heat. The backyard has so much to offer including a large grass area, newer block wall on one side and vinyl fence for extra privacy, 2 car detached garage, a carport to park even more cars, and best of all… a detached room that has been converted into an amazing home theater system with black out shades on the windows, a large screen, a projector, and newer laminate wood floors. The home itself and the theater room are decorated perfect. Such an inviting home you will want to see for yourself!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Boyle Heights celebrates grand opening of new 6th Street Bridge

After nearly 10 years of planning and construction, the new 6th Street Bridge is ready to once again connect the Boyle Heights community to downtown Los Angeles. The three-day celebration of the bridge’s grand opening began Friday with a private lighting ceremony before the public joins in the fun with a ticketed event Saturday. Saturday’s […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy