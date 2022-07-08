Filmmaker Adam McKay on media, misinformation and more

This home has it all! 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in North Downey with an inviting living room, primary bedroom with its own private bathroom, a beautifully remodeled hall bathroom that’s practically all new, an updated kitchen with an adjacent large dining area, good-conditioned hardwood floors through out, and central air and heat. The backyard has so much to offer including a large grass area, newer block wall on one side and vinyl fence for extra privacy, 2 car detached garage, a carport to park even more cars, and best of all… a detached room that has been converted into an amazing home theater system with black out shades on the windows, a large screen, a projector, and newer laminate wood floors. The home itself and the theater room are decorated perfect. Such an inviting home you will want to see for yourself!

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO