Temperatures today are still in the triple digits out west and will be slow to cool off tonight. Lows will only reach into the upper 60s and low 70s by morning. Heat advisories are in place for much of northern Kansas and portions of central Kansas until 8 pm this evening. Parts of the state remain warm tomorrow, but a cold front will help to bring relief to some.

WICHITA, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO