Out and About: Catch Chautauqua, listen in the park, or learn about violence in schools

That old-time entertainment

The New Old Time Chautauqua — the last of the traveling vaudeville shows that were commonplace in the late 1800s and early 1900s — is bringing its magical mix of music, juggling, acrobatics, puppetry and more to Olympia on Tuesday, July 12. Troubadour Utah Phillips has described the troupe as “a highly organized, well-traveled, marvelously skilled and benign madhouse .” Among the performers at the Olympia show are Jim Page, Artis the Spoonman, puppeteer Godfrey Daniels and Olympia’s own Mud Bay Jugglers and String and Shadow Puppet Theater . (String and Shadow’s “ Far Away and Hard to Find ” play also continues through July 24.) The Chautauqua begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lions Park, 800 Wilson St. SE, Olympia. Suggested donation is $15 for an individual or $25 for a family.

Film explores school shootings

The 2021 documentary “ Bulletproof ” — screening Saturday, July 9, in Olympia — examines how schools are attempting to prepare for the mass shootings that are happening. The film presents “is a nightmarish vision — the military industrial complex deployed in the halls where children ought to roam,” Theo Bugbee wrote in a New York Times review . Director Todd Chandler will answer questions after the screening, happening at 7 p.m. at the Olympia Film Society’s Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE. (Doors open at 6 p.m.) Tickets are $11, $8 for film society members . Masks are encouraged.

Ian McFeron of Seattle, whose music mixes folk, blues and alt-country, will play Sunday, July 10, as part of the Olympia Downtown Association’s Music in the Park. Kaitlin Banfill/Courtesy photo

McFeron plays the park

Seattle folk rocker Ian McFeron , whose 2003 debut “Don’t Look Back” gained him international attention, will be filling Sylvester Park with sound on Sunday, July 10. In a review of McFeron’s 2015 “Radio,” No Depression, the Journal of Roots Rock , praised his voice as “full of spirituality and soul” and his lyrics as “introspective yet universal.” McFeron, who has shared stages with Brandi Carlile, Patty Griffin and Amos Lee , will play from 1 to 2 p.m. at the park, 615 Washington St. SE, Olympia, as part of the Olympia Downtown Alliance’s Music in the Park, a free outdoor concert series that continues Sunday afternoons at the park through July 31.

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore talks about what’s happening in Olympia and beyond with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.