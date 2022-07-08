Yorkville police looking for runaway

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people are shot in River North early Sunday morning. Police said around 1:11 a.m., officers responded to a person shot, in the 400 block of North State Street, and found multiple victims at the scene. A 29-year-old man sustained one gunshot wound to the neck, jaw, and chest and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. The second victim, a 41-year-old man was shot in the leg and was transported to Northwestern in good condition. The third victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the foot and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The fourth victim, a 40-year-old woman suffered one gunshot wound to the leg and knee and was transported to Northwestern in fair condition. A witness said the offender was shooting from a white sedan that was traveling southbound on State. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO