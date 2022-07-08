ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

VCU plans shake-up Grace Street with construction of new honors dorms

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KZ3Ur_0gYpU65V00
VCU is building a new honors college dorm and spaces at the 700 block of East Grace Street in Richmond (Photo Courtesy Kassidy Hammond)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vacant building at 708 W. Grace Street was demolished recently as part of a plan to build new Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) dorms for honors students.

The property will be part of the site for a new honors dorm facility, which is expected to start construction in 2024 and be finished by Fall 2026, according to VCU Vice President for Administration Meredith Weiss.

According to the VCU Master Plan, the final Honors College Housing facility is planned for 700-716 W. Grace Street. The project is in response to increased demand for on-campus housing, but the new facility will not only include dorms. According to Weiss, the facility will also provide office space, teaching space, collaborative areas, and event space for the Honors College program.

The university’s honors students are currently housed in a 177-bed residence hall nearby, which will continue to house students until the final construction project is complete. The new dorm is expected to have a higher capacity than the current building, although the exact size has yet to be determined.

VCU also plans to demolish the current Facilities and Financial Services Building at 700 W. Grace Street as part of the site for the new dorm. That demolition is planned for November 2023.

This construction is part of the university’s Six-Year Capital Plan, which includes construction projects for the university from 2022 to 2028. This plan also includes notable construction projects like an Arts and Innovation Academic Building at the corner of Broad and Belvidere streets, which will begin construction in September 2023, and a new IT center at 707 W. Broad Street, which will begin construction this August.

Prior to being vacated, 708 W. Grace Street used to house Sally Bell’s Kitchen, a local eatery. Sally Bell’s now has a new location at 2337 W. Broad Street.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
point2homes.com

5437 Zoe Ct, Richmond, Henrico County, VA, 23223

Welcome Home to 5437 Zoe Ct. Henrico, VA. This home awaits its new owner. This beautiful, well-maintained home provides 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Enter the foyer and you are greeted by a formal living room. From there, you have a formal dining room that is conveniently located to the open kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. A great family living space is created just off the kitchen and next to the morning room. Upstairs, you have a wonderful owner's suite with a private bath and two large walk-in closets. There are two additional bedrooms and a Loft on the second level as well as an additional full bathroom. Situated on a cul-de-sac lot, this gorgeous home is Energy Star Certified, and includes a tankless gas water heater. You don't want to miss this one!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Section of Chesterfield road to close for pipe repairs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pipe replacement project in Chesterfield County will close a section of Old Gun Road near Cherokee Road on Monday and Tuesday. The Virginia Department of Transportation says it will need to close Old Gun Road (Route 673) near Cherokee Road (Route 704) from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on July 11 and July 12 for the project. Despite the work, VDOT says local property owners will have full access while the project is underway.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
point2homes.com

6507 Sugar Maple Drive, Richmond, VA 23225

Individually Controlled Heating and Central Air Conditioning. Affordable living has never been better! With a park-like setting and all the amenities you could ever dream of, you'll experience a friendly atmosphere and a richness of community at Blue Ridge Estates. Prepare to be charmed in our beautiful neighborhood of thoughtfully designed apartment homes. Blue Ridge is convenient to everything you need yet removed from the bustle of daily cty life. Blue Ridge Estates is located outside of Richmond Center and has easy access to nearby major shopping areas and medical services, and public transportation to the downtown area is convenient! Easy access to Interstate 95 invites you to take advantage of the best the region has to offer. Please stop by today and see for yourself. You might just want to stay a while.We are proud to be a smoke-free community!
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Education
WRIC - ABC 8News

Henrico County Police Division hiring crossing guards

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is currently looking to hire crossing guards. Hired guards will work at Henrico County Public Schools, specifically Glen Lea and Seven Pines elementary schools. The division is seeking candidates who:. Have some knowledge of traffic regulations. Have an ability...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vcu#Construction Project#Honors College#Dorms#Urban Construction#Fall 2026
WTOP

Virginia prosecutor takes leave for brain injury

RICHMOND, Va. — An elected prosecutor in central Virginia says a traumatic brain injury resulting from a fall earlier this year led her to step down temporarily from her job. Ann Cabell Baskervill, the commonwealth’s attorney for Dinwiddie County, disclosed the injury in a statement Sunday to the Richmond...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
WSET

Bob Good hosts pro-life rally in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Dozens came out in front of the state capitol on Saturday celebrating the overturning of Roe v. Wade and rallying to abolish abortion. Mary Katherine Bennett came from Forest, Virginia to the rally. She’s a mom of six children. “I have rejoiced when I...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

RVA East End Festival returning to Richmond this fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The RVA East End Festival, a celebration of music and arts, is returning to Richmond. Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras held a press conference to announce the festival’s official date this morning at Henry L. Marsh III Elementary School. The festival will be taking place on Sept. 24 of this year.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Richmond developer breaking ground at Westchester Commons

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond-area developer began work on several blocks of new townhomes in Chesterfield County. Stylecraft Homes, a Lakeside-based real estate developer, broke ground on the first 65 of a 180-home development at Westchester Commons in northwestern Chesterfield County today, July 6. The developer held a...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy