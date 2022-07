Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall has been a busy executive these last few weeks, and the volume of work won’t go down any time soon. With several pending free agents, including Evgeni Malkin, the Penguins are on a mission before the opening of free agency on July 13. The team wants to strike a deal to free up cap space and will do everything in their power to make that happen in the next couple of days.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO