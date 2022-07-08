ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Affairs: I signed up for online dating. Are L.A. men really this extra?

By Sandra Shapiro
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VbZF0_0gYpTfjm00
(Kasia Serafin / For The Times)

After a difficult breakup and many months of reflection, I decided it was time to join the online dating scene. I chose a site that was age-appropriate and offered me a one-month free trial. After uploading my best photo, I wrote a profile that described my interests and what I was searching for in a gentleman.

My interests included cooking, museums, ballet, art galleries, theater, old movies and collecting vintage jewelry. I was clear that I wanted a relationship that would offer great communication, trust, affection and love and involve someone who would become my best friend. I also mentioned that I am a hopeless romantic.

Within a day, I received my first message, which posed the question: “Do you dig in the garden?”

I smiled to myself, answered him and explained that I’m an ex-New Yorker who has never owned a garden. I mentioned I would be open to any other questions he might have for me. I also said that I love flowers and have fresh flowers at home each week. I never heard back from him.

Then came a message from a second gentleman, who asked: “Do you own a plain white blouse?” My picture on the site was that of a striking redhead — me, of course! — with an off-the-shoulder top. I explained that I’m an ex-fashion executive who enjoys pretty clothes. I never heard from him again.

The third gentleman who answered me had a handsome photo and said that he was a marketing executive. He asked some very direct questions, and I answered all of them. After four days of back-and-forth messages, I asked him how he would like to proceed. In the fifth message, he told me the truth. He was in a wheelchair and was looking for an email pal.

The next day I received a message from a man, a dentist, that was very complimentary. He explained that the camera on his phone wasn’t working, and he asked if we could chat. I don’t give my number to strangers, so I asked for his number instead. We spoke for a while, and I liked our conversation and thought we had common interests.

We spoke several more times, and although he still couldn’t send me a photo, we made plans to meet. I took a chance because he was a great conversationalist. Was this a red flag? I asked Alvin to describe his appearance.

He said, “I look like a distinguished Tony Curtis.”

He also said he would be waiting in front of the flower arrangement in the lobby of our designated spot at 8 p.m. I arrived at 7:45 p.m. and waited anxiously. At 8:15 p.m., there appeared to be no Alvin.

However, there was an overweight gentleman standing next to me the whole time. He kept staring at me. Finally, he asked for me by name and explained that he was Alvin. He wore a mismatched suit and a tie that had ketchup and mustard stains. Several of his hairs were combed from the back of his head forward. He was about 5-foot-3. Not exactly a distinguished Tony Curtis!

I asked him why he lied to me, and he replied: “Would you have met me?” I went to my car shaking my head, not believing the evening.

Two days after the Alvin debacle, a gentleman reached out, and when I looked at his picture, I was most impressed. I answered him, and he asked for my number to chat. I called him, and we had a great conversation. He told me that he was a landscape artist who painted mostly in Big Sur and he had an apartment there, as well as in Southern California.

He loved to cook Italian food and invited me to his home for dinner. I wasn’t comfortable with his offer for a first meeting. Therefore we agreed to meet at a restaurant the following evening. He looked older than his photo but was still handsome and more distinguished. Our conversation was dynamic, and he asked lots of questions. I was interested in his paintings and wanted to know how he chose his locations and what made his paintings different.

He gave me the greatest smile and said that his paintings were in very bright colors as opposed to the somber colors in most oceanscapes. As we came close to the end of the evening, he remarked that I had a strong New York accent. It struck me how unusual his remark was because he had heard my accent on the phone for 15 minutes and didn’t say anything during that conversation. Although he said he found me very attractive, he didn’t think he wanted to see me again.

On the last day of my trial offer, I received another message. He liked my profile and photo and wanted to meet that night. I wanted to chat before we met. We talked a few more times, and I found out he was a drummer with a somewhat famous band.

We met at a lounge in North Hollywood. Thankfully he did look like his photo. We talked for a couple of hours. I found out that he was truly a Renaissance man who paints and writes poetry and is a gourmet cook. When we were ready to leave, he gently took my hand and looked me directly in my eyes. Then he explained he was married and in an unhappy situation. He didn’t have to say anything else. I told him I wasn’t interested in seeing him again and thanked him for the drink.

My online dating experiences haven’t turned out the way I’d hoped. I feel positive that the right man is out there for me. Having lived in Los Angeles since 1975, I know that L.A. men are more casual and tend to be more open, and I like that a lot. Therefore, I continue to join different groups, enroll in classes and look for new ways to meet men. I am told dating is about numbers, and the numbers game is difficult in California. But I am willing to try the online thing again after a short hiatus.

The author lives in Studio City, writes romantic fiction and does consultant work in the fashion industry related to fashion trade shows and upscale specialty stores.

L.A. Affairs chronicles the search for romantic love in all its glorious expressions in the L.A. area, and we want to hear your true story. We pay $300 for a published essay. Email LAAffairs@latimes.com. You can find submission guidelines here. You can find past columns here.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Guess Who These Little Brothers Turned Into!

Before these two matching little brothers in 'Top Gun' gear were living life in the Hollywood danger zone, they were just two sharply dressed siblings growing up in Los Angeles, California. These Malibu bros grew up with fame surrounding all sides of them ... Their father was a big name...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Voices: I joined an extra-marital affairs website – it was both the best and worst decision of my life

I was 40 and desperately unhappy when I started my extra-marital affair. Three kids, a wedding when we were too young to get married – I already felt like one of those old couples you see in gardening centres, or out for dinner on birthdays, the ones where the conversation has already dried up. It hurt to see them because I remembered when my husband and I started dating and we used to joke about those silent couples. “That will never be us,” we’d say. “I’d rather be put down than turn out like that.” But suddenly, we were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Studio City, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
City
North Hollywood, CA
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Dating#A Gentleman#New Yorker#New York Accent#L A Affairs
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Cast Attended Funeral for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s Son Harrison: How They Supported Their Costars

Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

TV Host Divorces Husband Following 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
AOL Corp

Inside Demi Moore and BF Daniel Humm’s Romance: They’re Getting ‘Serious’

Full speed ahead! Demi Moore and Daniel Humm‘s relationship is heating up, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Demi and Daniel have gotten a lot more serious and are spending way more time together,” the insider says, revealing the couple see each other “two weekends a month on average but sometimes more.”
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

WTF Is A Singles Tribe?

The pandemic changed the way people interact in all aspects of life — especially in regards to sex and dating. It seems to have sorted people into one of two categories: becoming obsessed with finding forever love or choosing to be consciously single. We also can’t forget the overall lack of sex our society is having. So much so, that experts believe we’re in a sex recession. If your M.O. is shifting too, it might be time to consider creating your very own singles tribe.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
354K+
Followers
65K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy