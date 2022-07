Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking the public’s help in solving a particularly unusual wildlife case near the small community of Bloomington in Bear Lake County. Sometime over the 4th of July weekend, an individual used a vehicle to run over multiple adult Canada geese crossing a road with their non-flying goslings in tow. This happened in three separate locations within a 200-yard stretch of Bloomington Bottoms Road about 1 mile before it intersects with Pole Line Road. In each location, heads of many of the dead geese were removed and taken from the scene.

