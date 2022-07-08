Merced artists to beautify local highways. Here’s where new, colorful murals are going

Images such as this proposal by Merced artist Eddie 0. Rodriguez will soon grace highway underpasses in the City of Merced. Screenshot City of Merced public documents

Gray walls around Merced will soon be painted bright with murals by local artists, thanks to a state grant aimed at beautifying historically underserved communities.

The project is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, which includes $311.7 million for beautification projects along the state highway system. Caltrans was awarded a grant under the initiative to fund the Merced Gateway and Mural project.

Funding in the amount of $350,000 will be leveraged to paint eight murals on Caltrans underpasses throughout the city. The Merced Gateway and Mural project includes artwork along Highways 99, 59 and 140 in Merced County.

“The mural project will allow local artists to create transformative murals within communities that will add to the overall initiative of beautifying our state’s transportation network,” Merced Public Information Officer Jennifer Flachman said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

“The goal is to transform otherwise underappreciated areas, while providing local artists with a platform to tell a story about our culture.”

City Council members unanimously voted to approve eight of 17 mural submissions for consideration by Caltrans.

Merced City Council members voted Tuesday to approve the Arts and Culture Advisory Commission subcommittee’s list of suggested work as is, with the exception of swapping a mural depicting almonds for one with strawberries.

City leaders endorsed murals by artists Karen McComb, Eddie Rodriguez, Kristen Concepcion, Joel Aguilar, Martin Figueroa, Patricia Pratt, Richard Gomez and Jose Sanchez.

Mural proposals include historic Merced landmarks, abstract paintings, landscapes and more.

Those works of art will eventually go up on blank walls on underpasses at G, V, R, O, M and Canal streets, as well as Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Yosemite Parkway. The murals are expected to bring beauty, color and local pride to previously drab, ashy walls.

“It’s really good stuff. We really have a great arts community,” Merced Mayor Matt Serratto said, adding that the project will help enliven spaces across the city while investing in local artists.

A complete list of the artists and their mural proposals can be found within Tuesday’s City Council meeting documents. Each artist is local to the Merced area.

The Clean California initiative will fund over 120 beautification projects along the state highway system, with 98% of those projects benefiting historically underserved or excluded communities. In total, the plan is anticipated to create 3,600 jobs over multiple years.