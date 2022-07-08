ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, CA

Lincoln man sentenced to over 13 years for attacking an elder victim while on probation

By Staff
rosevilletoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoseville, Calif.- On July 7, 2022, the Honorable Judge Gini sentenced Anthony Pintarelli, age 25, to 13 years and eight months in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. On December 3, 2020, while on probation, Pintarelli assaulted an elderly man and took the victim’s personal items when he...

www.rosevilletoday.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

West Sacramento sideshow results in citations and an arrest

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, early Sunday morning officers responded to a sideshow in the Southport Parkway area of West Sacramento. When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered a large group of people and cars. Attendees then...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alexis Gabe murder: police find handwritten directions by her alleged killer

PIONEER, Calif. - The family of Alexis Gabe received new evidence Thursday about the possible location of their daughter's body. The parents of the missing 27-year-old Oakley woman revealed handwritten notes by Gabe's ex-boyfriend Marshall Curtis Jones. According to police, Jones wrote directions on where to dispose of Alexis's body in rural Pioneer, 60 miles east of Sacramento.
PIONEER, CA
FOX40

1 dead, 1 injured in Friday night shooting in Palermo

PALERMO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said that one person died and another was injured in a shooting Friday night in Palermo. The sheriff’s office said it began receiving calls about a shooting on Esperanza Avenue just after 8 p.m. Responding deputies found two...
PALERMO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, CA
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Roseville, CA
Roseville, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Lincoln, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Shocking video shows Fairfield granddad mugged at front door

FAIRFIELD (KPIX) -- The family of a grandfather who was attacked while trying to enter their Fairfield home offered a warning Sunday to their community and others around the Bay Area to be vigilant against neighborhood crime."When I actually watched the full video from the beginning, it just hurts my heart, I definitely didn't want that to happen to my father-in-law or anyone else," Warren Caimol told KPIX. Home surveillance video shows Caimol's father-in-law about to enter their house when a pistol-wielding man dressed in black hooded jacket accosts him on the front porch. Caimol was inside with his newborn son...
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Vigil held for missing Winters teen

WINTERS, Calif. (KTXL) — Members of the Winters community gathered at Saint Anthony Catholic Church Saturday to hold a vigil for a teen who has been missing since last Sunday after a truck crashed into Lake Solano County Park near Winters. Deputies rescued one teen, but never found 18-year-old Eduardo Fierros when that truck was […]
WINTERS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime
CBS Sacramento

7 Indicted In South Lake Tahoe Drug Trafficking Operation

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Seven defendants, all from South Lake Tahoe and Sacramento, were charged in two separate indictments related to a drug trafficking operation that spanned nearly two years, prosecutors said Friday. The defendants were: Wendy Labuda, 64, of South Lake Tahoe Epifanio Ramirez, 47, of South Lake Tahoe Sarah Anderson, 32, of South Lake Tahoe Fabian Gomez, 33, of South Lake Tahoe Joaleen Rogers, 53, of South Lake Tahoe Robert Choate, 38, of South Lake Tahoe William Owen, 47, of Sacramento All but Choate were charged in one indictment with counts, including distribution of meth and heroin, specific to each person, U.S. Attorney Philip A. Talbert announced. Choate was charged in a separate indictment with distribution of methamphetamine and heroin, as part of the same investigation. Between August 2020 and May 2022, all seven individuals sold methamphetamine and heroin in and around the South Lake Tahoe region, prosecutors said. Some of the people they sold the drugs to were confidential informants. Additionally, investigators learned that some of the drug supply had come from Sacramento. Prosecutors said four other defendants were charged last August as part of the same operation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo police lieutenant files harassment lawsuit against city

VALLEJO – A Vallejo police lieutenant, who was reinstated after he was fired last year, has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit while also alleging he has been the target of age discrimination and harassment by Chief Shawny Williams. Lt. Herman Robinson filed his lawsuit in Solano County Superior Court...
VALLEJO, CA
kubaradio.com

Over 4 Pounds of Fentanyl & Meth Seized, Gridley Man Arrested

(BINTF media release) – During the early morning hours of July 7, 2022, Agents from the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) were conducting surveillance of Michael Alan Kunde in the City of Gridley. Mr. Kunde, a 42 year old Gridley resident, is currently on Searchable Probation through Sutter County Superior Court for a drug related offense.
GRIDLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run on Tuesday identified

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was killed following a hit-and-run earlier this week in Oroville. Deputies identified 37-year-old Robert Danforth of Oroville. Danforth was hit by a vehicle Tuesday around 4 a.m. at the Garden Drive off-ramp from northbound Highway 70.
OROVILLE, CA
crimevoice.com

Man wanted for alleged assault on officers in El Dorado County

Originally published as a Placerville CHP Facebook post:. “On June 24, 2022, California Highway Patrol officers assigned to the Placerville Area stopped Anthony Vincent Conti, Jr. Conti resisted arrest and physically assaulted two officers. Conti ran from the scene. Two officers received were injured and hospitalized as a result of the assault.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Two Sacramento nightclubs to remain closed following deadly shooting

The owners of Mix Downtown and Park Ultra Lounge have decided to remain closed out of respect for five shooting victims and their traumatized employees, less than a week after the deadly downtown Sacramento shooting on L Street. In a social media post, the owners said the clubs would remain...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Drown, Several Rescued In Sacramento County Waterways

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people drowned and several others were rescued in separate incidents along Sacramento-area waterways on Saturday. Metro Fire of Sacramento said a woman was pulled from the water at the El Manto access point to the American River in Rancho Cordova Saturday afternoon. The woman, identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as 37-year-old Thelma Gomez, of Concord, reportedly jumped into the water and never resurfaced. She was found unconscious about a mile from where she was last seen, according to a fire official. Metro Fire said the woman, who has not yet been identified, was flown to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Earlier in the day, the Walnut Grove Fire District said a recreation dive team member had drowned near the Walnut Grove Bridge over the Sacramento River. That diver was pronounced dead after being removed from the water. The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the man as 46-year-old Nathan Leon Lewis, II, of Rio Linda. In addition to the drownings, Metro Fire said at least nine people had to be rescued by boat from an island near the Arden Bar Pond. Four others were pulled to shore by rope bags. None of those people were injured.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

18-year-old drowns in Napa County’s Lake Berryessa

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old drowned at Lake Berryessa on Sunday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced in a tweet. Authorities say this is the third drowning in two weeks at Lake Berryessa. The victim was identified as Vallejo resident Zaire Watu Fairley. Witnesses say Fairley was standing on a log and slipped […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy